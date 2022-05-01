The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

How can redhead be born to two dark-haired parents?

If two parents have any redhead genes, they can have a redhead child even if they both have dark hair.

By DR. YONAT ESHCHAR/DAVIDSON INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
Published: MAY 1, 2022 15:48

Updated: MAY 1, 2022 15:52
Redheads (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Redheads
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

You may have met a redheaded kid with flaming red hair and freckles on his nose whose parents have dark or brown hair, without a hint of red. This happens quite often and makes us wonder where this significantly different color came from? Did the child get his red hair from his father, whose grandfather’s uncle was, as told by his family, redheaded? Or maybe from his mother, who has a half-sister with red hair? The answer is almost always: from both.

The main gene that underlies red hair is Melanocortin 1 Receptor, or MC1R. As implied by its name, the protein that it encodes is a receptor that plays a role in pigment synthesis. This gene has several versions (alleles), one of which is related to red hair. Red hair is a recessive trait, which means that only those who get two “redhead” versions of the gene, one from the mother and one from the father, will have red hair. In case one of the parents passed on a version of the gene associated with dark hair, for example, the individual will have dark hair and will simply be a carrier of the “redhead” gene, which he could pass on to his children. This is how a child of two non-redhead parents can grow a red mane, and this is also why red hair must be inherited from both parents and not only from one of them.

While almost all redheads have two copies of the “redhead” version of the MC1R gene, not everyone who has two such copies will necessarily be redheaded. As with most traits, more than one gene determines hair color, and while MC1R is definitely the main player, a few other genes also affect the trait. In a study published in 2018 researchers examined 350 thousand people from the UK and found eight different genes, specific versions of which were associated with red hair, while carriers of other versions of these genes did not have red hair, even if they had two “redheaded” versions of MC1R. Most of the subjects in the study were of European descent and other populations may have different versions of these genes, or other genes that affect hair color, and that we are yet to discover

Few But Not Extinct

Red hair is relatively rare in the general population - according to estimates, only two percent of the global population have red hair, not accounting for those whose hair color originated from a bottle, naturally. In some places, such as Scotland and Ireland, red hair is more common. It is estimated that about ten percent of the population of Ireland is redheaded. 

Boy with red hair and freckles. (credit: FLICKR) Boy with red hair and freckles. (credit: FLICKR)

Redheads are often considered to have special features of character, such as being rebellious, defying authority and conventions and possibly a bit quick to get angry. While scientific studies found no evidence to support these views, some physical traits are indeed characteristic of redheads: they have lower pain tolerance and require larger doses of painkillers, and even anesthetics. Redheads also get colder faster - consider them while arguing about the temperature of the air conditioner in the office.  

Since red hair is a recessive trait, the children of two redheaded parents will almost always be redheaded as well. In contrast, if only one parent is redheaded and the other has brown hair, there is a higher chance that the children will display the dominant trait and will have brown hair. This could be the source of the baseless rumors that redheads are in danger of becoming extinct. Do not worry: redheads are not going anywhere. The children of those “mixed couples”, in which one partner is redheaded and the other is not, will most likely not have red hair - but they will be carriers of the “redhead” gene. They will pass on this gene to some of their children and so forth, until in one of the next generations their descendant will encounter another “redhead” gene, which may result in a redheaded and freckled girl. The grandparents and uncles will be surprised: where did she get that hair? From her mother, as well as from her father.  

Do you have red hair? If so, who among your relatives has red hair like you? Did your parents know that they have this gene, or were they surprised to find out that their child has red hair?



Tags ireland scotland genetics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by