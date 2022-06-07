The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel facing severe shortage of radiologists - Knesset Health Committee

Many doctors currently working in the field are nearing the age of retirement, and there are fewer and fewer people choosing to specialize in the field of radiology.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 15:58
A radiologist examines breast X-rays after a cancer prevention medical check-up at the Ambroise Pare hospital in Marseille (photo credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER / REUTERS)
A radiologist examines breast X-rays after a cancer prevention medical check-up at the Ambroise Pare hospital in Marseille
(photo credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER / REUTERS)

Israel is currently facing a shortage of around 250 radiologists required for carrying out essential medical services such as X-rays, CTs and MRIs, Radiology Association chairman Prof. Ilan Shelef told the Knesset Health Committee on Monday evening.

The Health Committee meeting on the topic of radiologist shortages was led by MKs Yael Ron Ben-Moshe (Blue and White), Ofir Katz (Likud), Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) and Ya’acov Margi (Shas), and was convened with the aim of working on a solution to the problems raised by Shelef.

Speaking to the committee, Prof. Shelef informed them that the shortages were partially due to certified radiologists in Israel choosing to do remote work for medical companies abroad rather than inside the Israeli medical system.

As a result of these shortages, if a person is referred for a CT examination, they can be waiting for up to two months for an appointment, and the situation is even worse for those in need of an MRI, with a wait of around eight months.

The wait doesn’t end once a person reaches their appointment either, says Shelef. Due to the severe shortage of people in Israel who can decipher the results, receiving the results can take between one and two months, meaning that for some people, the entire process of receiving an MRI examination can take close to a year.

A radiologist examines a brain scan. (Illustrative) (credit: ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION)A radiologist examines a brain scan. (Illustrative) (credit: ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION)

“And therefore, even after the promise of additional machines, wait times will not be shortened, because there will be nobody who can decipher the tests,” Shelef stated during the committee meeting on the subject. “This delay fatally harms the health of civilians, and even endangers their lives.”

A dire situation

The situation is even more dire in the north and south of the country, MK Ofir Katz informed the committee, as the imaging devices that the country does have, are distributed unevenly with less attention being paid to the country’s periphery.

“There was a time when there were no doctors working in the field of premature infants and it became almost an extinct profession until the Health Ministry found a solution,” said Margi, stressing the importance of finding a similar solution to the shortage of radiologists. 

“Here too, this requires a comprehensive solution. Not a patched job. It is impossible to accept this statement that there is a shortage and that’s that.”

Not only is the situation bad now, but it is expected to worsen in the coming years. Many doctors currently working in the field are nearing the age of retirement, and there are fewer and fewer people choosing to specialize in the field of radiology, meaning they do not have the required numbers to replace them. 

“There was a time when there were no doctors working in the field of premature infants and it became almost an extinct profession until the Health Ministry found a solution."

Shas MK Ya’acov Margi

Furthermore, the situation is complicated by an increasing reliance on a newer form of imaging technology called Arterial Spin Labeling (ASL) which has increased in popularity by 500% over the last few years. While these tests can have multiple advantages over traditional MRIs depending on the context, they take longer to decipher, further increasing the already long wait times.

“If they do not increase the number of radiologists, we will be in a terrible situation,” Shelef informed the committee plainly. “We have the highest number of tests per device in the world.”

However, a solution to the long-standing problem may be in the works. Dr. Osnat Luxembourg, Technology Division Director at the Health Ministry stated that the government is in the process of establishing a team to further examine the issue of the extensive wait times. 

“Urgent tests are deciphered immediately,” she told the committee. “For ambulatory tests, there is indeed a wait time and it varies between the types of tests and between different hospitals and their systems.

“We have set up a team that will examine the wait times for all imaging tests so that we can get a complete picture.”



