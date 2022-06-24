The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli study finds natural immunity in children who have had COVID but no vaccine

In the largest worldwide study on unvaccinated children and teens, researchers found those who had been previously infected with COVID had a natural immunity between 80 and 89 percent for 18 months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 03:42
A HEALTH worker administers a COVID test to a child at a Maccabi HMO clinic. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
A HEALTH worker administers a COVID test to a child at a Maccabi HMO clinic.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The largest worldwide study on unvaccinated children, conducted in Israel, found that children and teenagers infected with COVID-19 gained strong natural protection against reinfection with effectiveness levels of about 80 percent for at least 18 months, even without being inoculated against the virus

Conducted by Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, the novel findings were published Thursday in the non-peer-reviewed Medrxiv.

“Naturally acquired immunity in children and adolescents was found to be robust and long-lasting, which aligns with what we have witnessed in our day-to-day clinical practice,” said Dr. Tal Patalon, head of the Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center. 

Illustrative image of children eating vegetables. (credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY ) Illustrative image of children eating vegetables. (credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY )

Patalon, a researcher and doctor who has been treating patients with COVID since the pandemic began, noted that the research focuses solely on the Delta variant of the virus. 

“The demonstrated long-term protection of naturally acquired immunity during the Delta variant has important public health implications," Patalon said. "Although I assume naturally acquired immunity will remain significant against the Omicron variant, this is currently under further research." 

“Naturally acquired immunity in children and adolescents was found to be robust and long-lasting, which aligns with what we have witnessed in our day-to-day clinical practice.”

Dr. Tal Patalon

Study method and results

Researchers analyzed data from March 2020 to December 2021, using anonymous records of 300,000 unvaccinated children over age five who had performed a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 when rates of Delta were skyrocketing. 

The team concluded that the unvaccinated children and teens who had been previously infected showed natural immunity effectiveness levels of between 80 and 89 percent for at least 18 months. The effectiveness ranged from 89 percent for the first three to six months after first infection falling to 82 percent during nine-12 months after infection, and then remaining at around 80 percent for the remainder of the research. 

Those aged five to 11 actually showed no significant decline in protection against reinfection during the study, according to the findings. Those aged 12 to 18 showed slightly lower, but still strong, natural immunity levels during the study. 



Tags children Assuta Health covid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by