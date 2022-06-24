The largest worldwide study on unvaccinated children, conducted in Israel, found that children and teenagers infected with COVID-19 gained strong natural protection against reinfection with effectiveness levels of about 80 percent for at least 18 months, even without being inoculated against the virus.

Conducted by Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, the novel findings were published Thursday in the non-peer-reviewed Medrxiv.

“Naturally acquired immunity in children and adolescents was found to be robust and long-lasting, which aligns with what we have witnessed in our day-to-day clinical practice,” said Dr. Tal Patalon, head of the Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center.

Illustrative image of children eating vegetables.

Patalon, a researcher and doctor who has been treating patients with COVID since the pandemic began, noted that the research focuses solely on the Delta variant of the virus.

“The demonstrated long-term protection of naturally acquired immunity during the Delta variant has important public health implications," Patalon said. "Although I assume naturally acquired immunity will remain significant against the Omicron variant, this is currently under further research."

Study method and results

Researchers analyzed data from March 2020 to December 2021, using anonymous records of 300,000 unvaccinated children over age five who had performed a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 when rates of Delta were skyrocketing.

The team concluded that the unvaccinated children and teens who had been previously infected showed natural immunity effectiveness levels of between 80 and 89 percent for at least 18 months. The effectiveness ranged from 89 percent for the first three to six months after first infection falling to 82 percent during nine-12 months after infection, and then remaining at around 80 percent for the remainder of the research.

Those aged five to 11 actually showed no significant decline in protection against reinfection during the study, according to the findings. Those aged 12 to 18 showed slightly lower, but still strong, natural immunity levels during the study.