105 new physicians graduate from BIU's Safed medical program

Bar-Ilan University’s Azrieli Faculty in Safed has awarded the degree of Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree to 105 new doctors – among them an immigrant from France and two Israel Defense Forces’ reserve pilots.

Kim Attali, 26, grew up in Marseille. After finishing three years of medical school in France, she decided to settle in Israel. Accepted into the three-year track at the Azrieli Faculty, she continued her studies in Safed and completed her residency at Hadassah University Medicalenter Hospital in Jerusalem.

Since she was nearly 21 and a student when she came on aliya, Attali was deeply disappointed to learn that she wouldn't be drafted into the military. She promised herself that she would one day find a way to serve and is now fulfilling that dream as a physician on an IDF base near Eilat. In August she will begin a medical corps officer's course.

Since its establishment 11 years ago BIU's medical school has graduated 640 physicians and 20% of the have been integrated into hospitals and medical clinics in northern Israel