Sheba signs innovation agreement with Bahrain hospital

Sheba plans to incorporate certain innovative technologies into the Bahraini hospital’s latest medical facility.

By SARA WEINSTEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 19:19
Sheba Medical Center campus (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sheba Medical Center campus
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Today, Sheba Medical Center, one of the largest and most renowned hospitals in the world, announced at the C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit in New York City its first-ever medical innovation agreement with Bahrain’s King Hamad American Mission Hospital (AMH) in Manama. The announcement took place on the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords by the State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. 

“By signing this agreement, we are demonstrating our strengthening relationship with Bahrain and its health sector,” according to Yoel Har-Even, director of Sheba Global, the medical center’s international business division.

“Dr. George Cheriyan is the leader of this amazing new hospital and we look forward to working with American Mission to show how Sheba and Israel can use healthcare as a pathway to flourish and succeed in the region,” he said.

Originally called the Mason Memorial Hospital, AMH first opened in 1903, making it the first and oldest medical facility across the entire Arabian Gulf. Until government healthcare facilities opened in the 1940s, it was the only choice for those who needed healthcare.

“Healthcare unites us in a common goal to bridge social, political and religious divides to create an equitable future for all in accessing high-quality healthcare,” Cheriyan said.

Flags are seen ahead of ''The Negev Summit'', hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Flags are seen ahead of ''The Negev Summit'', hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Sheba is known worldwide for its start-up medical innovation ecosystem called ARC – Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate. They plan to incorporate certain innovative technologies into AMH’s latest medical facility, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. 

“Our growing relationship with King Hamad American Mission Hospital symbolizes how we are looking to promote innovation as a tool for economic growth and prosperity between our two countries,” says Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, chief transformation and innovation officer at Sheba and founder of the ARC ecosystem.



