For generations, students across the globe have been rolling out of bed and heading to school in the early morning hours. Though different institutions had different requirements and expectations, they all appear to have one common assumption.

The assumption? Students will be at school, energized and prepared to engage with the material, regardless of what hour they are asked to be there. While some students may thrive in the early morning hours, others struggle.

At the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools worldwide had to find alternative ways to carry out their curriculum during unprecedented times. Enter, zoom distance-learning... but does that mean students had to tune in at the same time as usual?

Major changes in educational structure post-COVID have awoken educators

With the adjustment of schooling practices to fit the needs, students had to adhere to different schedules experts have learned that starting school before 8am can cause more harm than good to active learners.

In a recent Sleep Research Society study, experts examined the correlation between instructional methods and sleep patterns in students. This examined "bedtime, wake time, sleep opportunity, percent of students obtaining sufficient sleep," amongst other key factors.

This study also took other important factors into account when making important comparisons; if school is in person, students have to account for travel time to getting to school, which varies from student to student.

Sleep patterns drastically changed between school start times. According to this study, starting class early will lead to earlier bed times, earlier wake up times, and less time for a comfortable morning routine. Thus, students who started school after 8 am had primarily shown up to class, whether in person instruction or online, well rested and ready for a day of soaking up knowledge.

For students, being able to "catch up" on sleep opened up the floodgates to fully engage with their school day, with less concern about having enough time to accomplish schoolwork and other extra curricular responsibilities before having to be in bed by a certain time to start the same routine all over again.

Ultimately, researchers found that starting the academic day even the tiniest bit later in the morning can make all the difference in a student's ability to be present in every aspect of the school day.

Sometimes, that extra five minutes can really make all the difference.