The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Are early start times and academic success related? Experts say no - study

Recent scientific studies have proven that more harm than good can come from starting school before 8 in the morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 05:50
Sleep (Illustrative). (photo credit: Kate Stone Matheson/Unsplash)
Sleep (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Kate Stone Matheson/Unsplash)

For generations, students across the globe have been rolling out of bed and heading to school in the early morning hours. Though different institutions had different requirements and expectations, they all appear to have one common assumption.

The assumption? Students will be at school, energized and prepared to engage with the material, regardless of what hour they are asked to be there. While some students may thrive in the early morning hours, others struggle.

At the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools worldwide had to find alternative ways to carry out their curriculum during unprecedented times. Enter, zoom distance-learning... but does that mean students had to tune in at the same time as usual?

Major changes in educational structure post-COVID have awoken educators

With the adjustment of schooling practices to fit the needs, students had to adhere to different schedules experts have learned that starting school before 8am can cause more harm than good to active learners.

In a recent Sleep Research Society study, experts examined the correlation between instructional methods and sleep patterns in students. This examined "bedtime, wake time, sleep opportunity, percent of students obtaining sufficient sleep," amongst other key factors.

This study also took other important factors into account when making important comparisons; if school is in person, students have to account for travel time to getting to school, which varies from student to student.

Sleep patterns drastically changed between school start times. According to this study, starting class early will lead to earlier bed times, earlier wake up times, and less time for a comfortable morning routine. Thus, students who started school after 8 am had primarily shown up to class, whether in person instruction or online, well rested and ready for a day of soaking up knowledge.

For students, being able to "catch up" on sleep opened up the floodgates to fully engage with their school day, with less concern about having enough time to accomplish schoolwork and other extra curricular responsibilities before having to be in bed by a certain time to start the same routine all over again. 

Ultimately, researchers found that starting the academic day even the tiniest bit later in the morning can make all the difference in a student's ability to be present in every aspect of the school day.

Sometimes, that extra five minutes can really make all the difference. 



Tags children school students scientific study back to school sleep
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by