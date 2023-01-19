The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

The quality of lung cancer treatment varies across US- study

Despite rapidly evolving treatment and diagnostic tools, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths and is the second most common cancer in the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 03:24
Lung cancer maliciously inserted into image in Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study (photo credit: BGU)
Lung cancer maliciously inserted into image in Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study
(photo credit: BGU)

Research published Wednesday in peer-reviewed JAMA Surgery has found that the quality of lung cancer surgery in the United States varies widely with patients whose surgery failed to meet established guidelines experiencing significantly worse outcomes.

“It is crucial to have a solid understanding of what constitutes a high-quality lung cancer surgery,” said Varun Puri, MD, a Washington University thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery, who is the lead author of the study. “Improving adherence to surgical quality measures is critical to optimize long-term outcomes among patients with early-stage lung cancer seeking treatment intended to cure their cancer.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths and is the second most common cancer in the United States, according the American Cancer Society, despite rapidly evolving treatment and diagnostic tools.

An image of lung with breast cancer metastasis, surrounded by inflammatory complement protein: Cyan: Cell nuclei; Red: Complement protein; Green: blood vessels; (credit: LEA MONTERAN) An image of lung with breast cancer metastasis, surrounded by inflammatory complement protein: Cyan: Cell nuclei; Red: Complement protein; Green: blood vessels; (credit: LEA MONTERAN)

The Washington University researchers expressed hope their study would shed light on the five surgical quality metrics based on guidelines established by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and other cancer groups, and found that adherence to these quality metrics was associated with improved overall survival rates. 

The five recommended quality metrics identified by researchers include performing surgery in a timely manner, shortly after diagnosis; determining the appropriate amount of lung tissue to be surgically removed; sampling multiple lymph nodes to confirm the cancer is staged correctly and has not spread to the lymph nodes; using minimally invasive surgery to reduce postsurgical pain and accelerate the recovery process; and ensuring that no cancer is left within the body, also known as a positive margin.

How was the lung cancer research conducted?

Researchers examined de-identified medical records of 9,628 patients from the US Veterans Health Administration. The patients all underwent surgery for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) over the course of ten years from 2006 to 2016. In order to determine the relative quality of surgical care received by the patients, the WashU team developing a quality scoring system to show the association between the five NCCN recommended surgery metrics and overall patient survival.

The patients were predominantly male and white; however, statistical modeling controlled for different ages, genders and races. The average age of the patients was 67.8 years.

Furthermore, the research analyzed quality metrics and overall survival rates among 107,674 nonveteran patients who were listed in the National Cancer Database as patients from 2010 to 2016.

"It is important to try to standardize and optimize adherence to quality measures whenever possible. Early-stage lung cancer treatments are rapidly evolving with the introduction of exciting new therapies. Central to these advances, however, is the foundational principle of performing high-quality, evidence-based surgery. As our study demonstrates, adherence to surgical quality metrics can have a disproportionate impact on patients with lung cancer receiving surgical treatment aimed at curing the cancer.”

Brendan Heiden

The study concluded that there's poor adherence to several quality measures, both within VA and civilian hospitals. For example, only about one-third of patients in both cohorts received adequate lymph node sampling, and only about 40% received minimally invasive surgery.

“Many patient- and tumor-specific factors can influence the apparent quality of surgical care for lung cancer,” said the study’s first author, Brendan Heiden, MD, a surgical resident and research fellow at Washington University. “Nevertheless, it is important to try to standardize and optimize adherence to quality measures whenever possible. Early-stage lung cancer treatments are rapidly evolving with the introduction of exciting new therapies. Central to these advances, however, is the foundational principle of performing high-quality, evidence-based surgery. As our study demonstrates, adherence to surgical quality metrics can have a disproportionate impact on patients with lung cancer receiving surgical treatment aimed at curing the cancer.”



Tags scientific study Lung Cancer Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by