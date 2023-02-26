Yeshiva U. to open first US clinic for Non-Verbal Learning Disorder

New York's Yeshiva University is set to open the first specialty clinic in the US that will specifically focus on addressing Non-Verbal Learning Disorder (NVLD).

Millions of people worldwide suffer from NVLD. Despite this, very little specialized care is actually available.

As such, this new specialty clinic, opened by the university's Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, will not only provide this care, but will also help raise awareness for NVLD.

What is Non-Verbal Learning Disorder?

NVLD is a severe neurological condition that is not yet fully understood.

People who have this learning disability can often write well and may even be able to speak well. However, there are still things they struggle with, such as abstract concepts and social cues.

THE YESHIVA University High School for Boys in New York (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In particular, people with NVLD tend to have motor skill deficits, visual-spatial struggles, cognitive challenges and difficulties in understanding non-verbal methods of communication such as facial expressions and body language. This further compounds issues with processing information, planning and math.

Due to how much this can impede proper communication – especially since, according to some estimates, a majority of all communication is non-verbal – people with NVLD can be marginalized, living isolated with social barriers.

"Unfortunately, NVLD is not widely known or understood, in part because it is not recognized as a formal disorder. Consequently, many people affected with NVLD do not receive the necessary treatment they need," the lead donor of the new clinic, Dr. Laura Lemle of the NVLD project who also has a daughter diagnosed with NVLD.

"I am proud to be working with Yeshiva University to create a center that will help people like my daughter and bring care to those who need it most."

The new NVLD clinic will be located in the Bronx as a direct-care facility. In addition, it will also feature space for teaching and research. Students will also receive instructions on how to treat patients.

The Ferkauf Graduate School will also incorporate NVLD education into its Master's and PhD curricula.