Jerusalemites bike 40 km. to raise funds for special-needs children

The end-of-the-year party, which capped the cycling fundraiser, was also an expression of gratitude to the volunteers who aid and support the South Jerusalem Friendship Circle.

By PEGGY CIDOR
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 17:54
NEARLY 50 cyclists rode 40 km. in the South Jerusalem Friendship Cycle fundraiser last Friday. (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)
Last Friday was the peak of one of those heat waves that tend to hit Jerusalem in the spring, with temperatures reaching close to 39 degrees. In such heat, the last thing you want to do is bicycle 40 kilometers. But nothing would deter the Friendship Circle of South Jerusalem and their volunteers – close to 50 cyclists led by Kosher Cycle Tours – from carrying out an important plan. 

To deal with the extreme heat, the start of the journey was moved up to the early morning hours; the venue of the final event, which originally was to be held at Liberty Bell Park, was changed, just the day before, to the Baka Community Center, which graciously stepped in to give the group an air-conditioned hall in the building. 

“The two volunteers who come weekly to take my daughter to some activities give her a sense that she is wanted, loved and special in the best sense of the word. This is a lot for us, the parents of children with special needs, and the volunteers always do it with a smile and great love.”

Hadass

A heartwarming year-end event to help raise funds for the Friendship Circle

Nechama Dina Hendel, who runs Chabad of Baka and the Friendship Circle of South Jerusalem with her husband, Rabbi Avraham, was full of smiles as she presided over the heartwarming year-end event that brought together the cyclists, volunteers and their special buddies.

For Hadass, the mother of an 18-year-old with Down’s syndrome, this kind of event and the Chabad’s year-long program “is like additional drops of oxygen.”

AS PER annual tradition, Tamir Goodman led a sports clinic for the Friendship Circle kids and their siblings, making each one feel like a superstar. (credit: Hadassah Esther) AS PER annual tradition, Tamir Goodman led a sports clinic for the Friendship Circle kids and their siblings, making each one feel like a superstar. (credit: Hadassah Esther)

Friendship, inclusion, joy, community and love – there was plenty of it at the second annual South Jerusalem Friendship Cycle. Friendship Circle families and donors as the cyclists, corporate sponsors such as Kosher Cycle Tours, and donors mingled over delectables graciously subsidized by Holy Bagel for the event. Other businesses that partnered with the Friendship Circle as corporate sponsors are DC Jewelry; Aviv Basketball Net; Haven Plumbers; Premium Merchant Funding; Rachel’s Children Reclamation Foundation; Seder Kitchen Renovations; and Red Heifer Steakhouse.

Activities included basketball games with veteran American sensation Tamir Goodman, who made every kid feel like a star. Amy Schwartz uplifted the crowd with music, and Hatzalah volunteers from the Hagshamat Chalom organization provided the children with a fascinating life-saving demo. A small petting zoo and an archery station were also on hand. ❖

For more details about the Friendship Circle of South Jerusalem and the Friendship Cycle, see: jerusalemfriendshipcycle.rallyup.com/2023/Campaign/Details



Tags volunteering bicycle bike ride fundraising
