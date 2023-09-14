Plastic surgeon reveals how to extend the effects of Botox

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmala Sander has revealed a simple yet effective way to prolong the effects of Botox.

In a viral TikTok video with over 17,000 views, Sander explains how taking a zinc supplement can make Botox last longer.

"If you want to extend the duration of your Botox treatment, consider adding a zinc supplement to your routine," advises the doctor in the video. "Studies have shown that zinc intake can significantly lengthen the effects of Botox. A daily dose of 15 mg should suffice."

Zinc could help Botox last as much as 30% longer

Sander also mentioned in the post that certain studies have demonstrated that zinc can prolong the effects of Botox by 20% to 30%. However, she cautions that individual results may vary.

Botox, scientifically known as "botulinum toxin," is a substance injected into the face to temporarily paralyze muscles and reduce wrinkles, according to the Mayo Clinic. Typically, the effects of Botox last for only three to four months.

"Some patients find that the effects wear off after just a few weeks, and they are not interested in increasing the number of injections. For these patients, taking zinc can be a game-changer," the doctor shared.

In a subsequent video, Sander elaborates on the mechanism by which zinc aids in maintaining the effects of Botox injections. She explains that zinc interacts with a specific protein in the Botox solution.

"Zinc is crucial for the activity of an ingredient in the Botox protein. It plays a role in how the toxin binds to its target shortly after injection, thereby determining the longevity of the anti-wrinkle effects. It's important to start taking a zinc supplement prior to your Botox appointment," Sander said.

Consult your physician

By incorporating a zinc supplement into your routine, you may be able to extend the benefits of Botox beyond the usual timeframe. However, it's essential to consult with a qualified healthcare professional before adding any supplements to your regimen, according to the doctor.