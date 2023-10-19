National resilience center opened by government to ease anxiety

The Health Ministry and the National Insurance Institute (NII) have opened a new National Therapeutic Resilience Center to relieve anxiety and other emotional problems for victims of the war living where there is no local resilience center. People can receive individual, group, and family treatments at no cost by phone, Zoom or face-to-face in treatment centers nationwide.

The ministry stresses that receiving emotional care as early as possible helps reduce mental distress and a faster return to normal functioning. The treatments may also speed up the process of recognition as victims of hostilities, allowing financial and emotional assistance from the NII.

The new center is being manned by licensed professionals with expertise in trauma-focused therapy. The treatment is intended for those who have been affected by a security incident and experience anxiety and impaired functioning.

Road signs pointing to Beersheba and Tel Aviv, in southern Israel, on Janury 21, 2017. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Center available for citizens across South

Residents of the South from the municipalities of Sderot, Ashkelon, Netivot, Ofakim, Merhavim, Bnei Shimon, Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev, Eshkol, Sdot Negev and all the Bedouin settlements including unrecognized settlements can go to the center or consult it from home. Those with anxiety in the eastern and western Galilee can go to emotional resilience centers that exist in the North.

The National Therapeutic Resilience Center is operated through the Israel Coalition for Trauma in partnership with ERAN (Emotional First Aid). The center operates on Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and its telephone number is *5486.