Rabbi Yossi Arbelich to be honored for humanitarian work in medicine

Next week, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Rabbi Yossi Arbelich will be honored with one of Israel's highest awards, during the torch lighting ceremony, during the celebrations of Israel's 76th Independence Day. This prestigious award, presented by Minister Miri Regev, recognizes his exceptional contributions to healthcare through his humanitarian efforts with the organization 'Le'Maanchem'.

Rabbi Arbelich, the chairman and founder of 'Le'Maanchem', has significantly improved medical access and support throughout Israel, ensuring services are available to all, irrespective of background. Since its inception in 2017, 'Le'Maanchem' has been pivotal in providing free medical advice and guiding many through the complexities of the healthcare system, promoting both fairness and comprehensive care.

"Finest virtues of our nation"

During the announcement of the ceremony, Minister Regev praised Rabbi Arbelich's profound dedication, stating, "Rabbi Arbelich exemplifies the finest virtues of our nation, demonstrating immense dedication and empathy. His work transcends the realm of ordinary medical care, fostering a sense of unity and healing in our society."

Rabbi Arbelich began his venture into the medical field in 1996 after personal experiences with inadequate healthcare treatments provided to his uncle. This initiative has grown to involve a network of over 160 medical professionals, including hospital directors and renowned academics, who volunteer to tackle complex medical cases.

His organization was crucial during the 2021 coronavirus pandemic, particularly in leading vaccination drives within Israel’s Haredi community, which earned him recognition from the Ministry of Health. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, 'Le'Maanchem' quickly set up a support center for refugees needing medical aid. Rabbi Arbelich also founded 'Meshi - Le'Maanchem,' a rehabilitation school for Haredi children, highlighting his commitment to inclusive healthcare.

The forthcoming ceremony will also acknowledge other medical heroes, such as Nurse Anat Ben Dor, Paramedic Gaya Tzubari, Dr. Dan Schwartzfuchs, and Dr. Dekel Mitzliach, who have shown extraordinary bravery and dedication under challenging circumstances.