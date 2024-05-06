Israeli researchers measure interaction between immune cells and cancer cells

There are more than 100 types of human cancers, but each type in an individual is different in other patients and requires personalized treatment that is very important in determining the best way to fight it.

A new technology developed at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan and funded by the Israel Cancer Association (ICA) will help oncologists and other medical professionals to determine the best way to help patients.

The pioneering biological research and development measures changes in immune-system cells adjacent to cancer cells, providing crucial insights into the patient’s immune response and potentially enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy, the research team said.

The study was reported in the scientific journal RNA under the title “Computational analysis of super-resolved in situ sequencing data reveals genes modified by immunetumor contact events.”

The research was led by students Michal Danino and Tal Goldberg under the guidance of Dr. Shahar Alon and Prof. Gonen Singer. A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

ICA Director-General Moshe Bar-Haim praised the researchers for “the global significance” of their work.“Research knows no boundaries, and every breakthrough has the potential to benefit patients worldwide,” he said. “This new understanding of the immune system’s response to cancer cells holds promise for more effective treatments and higher recovery rates.”

Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s own immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which can kill off healthy cells, this biological treatment offers a more precise and targeted treatment option.

The research marks the first time that a direct measurement of the interaction between immune cells and cancer cells from a patient’s biopsy has been achieved. This development opens new avenues for tailoring treatments to individual patients and improving outcomes, the researchers said.

“Cancer cells have the ability to manipulate immune cells, evading the body’s natural defenses,” said Alon, the lead researcher at BIU’s Faculty of Engineering. “By quantifying the molecular changes that occur when immune cells encounter cancer cells, we gain a deeper understanding of this complex interplay.”

Using advanced scanning techniques developed by Alon’s research group, the researchers examined how immune cells express genes differently when near cancer cells. They found that specific types of immune cells present distinct genetic signatures when close to cancerous tissue.

“The analysis revealed dozens of genes that are uniquely expressed in immune cells that interact with cancer cells,” Alon said. “CD8 T immune cells, known for their ability to directly bind and eliminate cancer cells, showed a higher level of gene activation compared to CD4 T cells.”