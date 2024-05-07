Israel lacks pulmonologists to treat thousands with asthma, COPD, other lung diseases

World Asthma Day was marked on Tuesday, but there isn’t that much to celebrate in Israel because there are only about 150 pulmonologists to treat it and the hundreds of thousands of patients who need them, creating long queues for seeing them and little availability of lung-function institutes where tests are performed for diagnosis and treatment.

Against the backdrop of a worldwide increase in asthma cases, mainly in industrialized countries, the awareness day has been held annually since 1998 on the first Tuesday of May.

There are about 340 million asthma patients in the world – children, adults, and elderly – and many more patients than Israeli specialists can handle. Asthma is a chronic lung disease with inflammatory and/or allergic features in the respiratory tract that differ in characteristics and severity from person to person.

The disease presents itself with a narrowing of the tubes that carry air to the lungs—the bronchi—and may be accompanied by secretions of sticky mucus from the walls of the airways, which block them and make it difficult to get air in and out of the lungs. It is the most common lung disease.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include shortness of breath (difficulty breathing during exertion and even at rest), coughing attacks (dry, or with phlegm), or wheezing while breathing (due to the difficulty of air passing through the bronchi during asthma attacks), runny nose, watery eyes, pressure and/or chest pains, significant fatigue, dry mouth, changes in facial skin color, feelings of blur or dizziness, and more. An inhaler used to treat asthma (credit: NIAID/FLICKR)

It is commonly thought that asthma begins in childhood, but asthma can appear at any age. Asthma symptoms often appear in early childhood, but in about a third of the cases, they will pass by the age of six. There is no absolute certainty of what causes it. On the one hand, the connection to heredity is known (although, to date, no specific gene that causes the disease has been found), and on the other hand, the connection to environmental factors, such as exposure to smoke and air pollution, has been proven.

There are also hundreds of thousands of Israelis – almost all of them smokers or passive smokers exposed to others who exhale the toxins – who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that makes them feel like they’re breathing underwater. Other lung disorders include pulmonary hypertension, lung cancer, and tuberculosis.

In some people, asthma is a mild disease, but others suffer from flare-ups(periods of aggravation of the inflammation), and about a fifth of the patients are not balanced regularly, and their disease manifests itself in severe and even life-threatening attacks.

When the muscles around the airways narrow, they tighten, and more mucus is produced. The irritants may be dust and various pollutants in the air, active and passive smoking, viral diseases of the respiratory tract, substances that cause allergies (which mainly affect children), pollen from plants, dust mites, pet dander, mold, and cockroach excrement), expending considerable effort, obesity, active substances found in medicines (such as ibuprofen), and more.

A world day dedicated to asthma is needed both to raise awareness of the disease and its extent, to dispel myths, and to improve the patients’ quality of life. Among the misconceptions is preventing sufferers from exercising; in fact, it is desirable because it improves lung function, and studies show that lack of physical activity increases the risk of an asthma attack. It also relieves difficulty in breathing and reduces seizures.

Another myth is that asthma is a psychosomatic disease resulting from psychological conditions. Stress may be one of many triggers for the symptoms to appear, but it isn’t among the causes of the disease.

When patients come for a diagnosis by pediatricians or family doctors with complaints of shortness of breath, cough (especially at night), and/or wheezing, they are asked about the family background and if there are any family members who suffer from asthma and/or sensitivities and allergies. Then, there is a physical examination, and depending on the doctor’s impression, they may be referred for further investigation.

A diagnosis is made with the help of an examination of lung functions – in a simple and non-invasive test called spirometry. The subjects blow air into a device called a spirometer to measure pulmonary function and to indicate the probability of asthma or other lung diseases, such as COPD), using different pulmonary indices that check the air flow rates during exhalation. In certain cases, it is necessary to perform various challenge tests (inhalation of substances that cause airway constriction, such as methacholine or a stress test. Treatment includes bronchodilator inhalers, steroids, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory preparations.