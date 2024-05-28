Virility Medical introduces tech solution to erectile dysfunction

Following a successful release in the UK, an Israeli company is set to launch its pioneering device for the treatment of premature ejaculation(PE) in Israel, the company, Virility Medical, announced on Tuesday.

The device, named in2, is a drug-free intervention for premature ejaculation, the most common male sexual health concern and a form of erectile dysfunction. The company claims that the device - which has undergone clinical testing - extends the duration of sexual intercourse and enhances orgasm.

The in2 device is said to work to immediate effect, and has no adverse side effects or pain.

The product has been fully approved by regulatory bodies, including FDA clearance for marketing in the US, CE approval for marketing in Europe, and approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health. Sharon Ravid, CEO of Virility Medical (credit: Michal Bendek)

Premature ejaculation affects a quarter of men worldwide, and the industry for its treatment is valued at $2.4 billion.

Virility Medical was founded in 2016 in Hod Hasharon by scientists and urologists with a focus on EMS technology research and the development of treatments for premature ejaculation.

Virility Medical, led by CEO Sharon Ravid, states that the device is the very first in the world to provide prolonged sexual intercourse for users with Premature Ejaculation (PE). Such a device, says the company, will improve intimacy between couples.

Ravid spoke about the device, saying "[this is] groundbreaking news for millions of men experiencing the common phenomenon of premature ejaculation. Current solutions on the market often come with numerous side effects, prolonged waiting times, and a lack of spontaneity during sexual relations. Our device offers an easy and effective solution, free from side effects and drugs, with an immediate effect."

“At Virility Medical,” continued Ravid, “We also actively collaborate with specialist doctors, sexual therapists, and opinion leaders in the sexual health field.”

Mechanism of action

The device, according to Virility Medical, is thin, non-addictive and non-invasive and designed specifically for male anatomy. The in2 uses Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology, stimulating and contracting pelvic muscles. It works to enhance the body's natural ability to delay ejaculation.

A 2018 Brazilian study on the efficacy of EMS on ED showed an improvement of symptoms in those who received the treatment.

As it is free from chemicals and drugs, it requires no waiting time before sexual intercourse according to the company. The in2 device (credit: Courtesy)

Clinical studies carried out in Israel and Italy showed that the group of men using the device "experienced sexual intercourse that lasted 3.25 times longer compared to the control" group. In terms of qualitative data, the active group reported enhanced orgasm and more pleasure during the experience.

The company says such findings show that the device may improve men's self-confidence and reduce the psychological stresses related to performance.

One kit, which includes two devices, costs 119.99 ILS (before discounts).