New laser tech used to unblock artery for first time in Israel

Israel has the highest rate in the OECD countries of leg amputations due, among other reasons, to arterial blockages that are left untreated. Ordinarily, leg artery catheterization is carried out by inflating balloons or implanting supportive metal stents inside the blood vessel – but unfortunately, this method doesn’t always fully resolve the problem. The existing techniques are less effective on very-calcified blockages or long blockages. Dr. Achihud Bendt, head of the imaging department and the invasive radiology unit at Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, performed – for the first time in Israel – the opening of a blockage in the arteries of a patient’s leg using a dedicated laser device.

The Rehovot-based company Eximo Medical developed a device that helps the medical team break up blockages in blood vessel walls using a laser wave of a specific length. The laser breaks down the biological and chemical substances that form the blockage and thus allows the blood vessels to open.

How it works

The company’s proprietary "B-Laser," is comprised of a single-use catheter based on optical fibers that deliver short laser pulses, aspiration and other innovative solutions.

The device that performs the vaporization is called AURYON and received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE (EU) approval. The startup was sold six years ago to ANGIODYNAMICS. Their innovative treatment is routinely performed in the US, with some 100,000 leg artery catheterizations using laser having been performed there. Following recent CE approval, the Israeli Health Ministry gave approval to perform the procedure here. After the procedure was performed successfully, Bendt said: “This is an innovative technology, the use of which required significant preparations of teams and equipment, with multi-team collaboration that included anesthesiologists, vascular physicians, and the team of the invasive radiology unit."

Bendt continued: "Happily, even in times like these, Israel is at the technological forefront of medical treatments, with an emphasis on the field of invasive radiology, and I had the privilege of being the first user in the country, of a technology that constitutes a breakthrough in the treatment of this complex disease.” He added that “the laser technology has the potential to treat severe narrowing and blockage of arteries and in challenging locations that we were previously unable or un willing to treat endovascularly with catheterization. The introduction of the AURYON device for use in Israel is critical to preventing amputations, improving the quality of life and saving the lives and limbs of many patients.”