Ichilov Hospital launches West Nile virus clinical trial amid rising concerns

Ichilov Hospital announced on Monday evening it had begun a clinical trial for a West Nile virus medicine called Interferon.

On Sunday, Dr Sharon Alrai-Price addressed the spread of the disease that claimed the lives of two Israelis, stating, "Testing needs to be done … What we are seeing this year is unusual, and it's that West Nile virus started earlier due to the weather. (Most probably) it's because of the heat and humidity," Price claimed.

"Avoid places with mosquitos in residential areas," She suggested in an interview with 103FM.

Transmission electron micrograph of West Nile virus particles (orange/gold) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected VERO E6 cell (blue). Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (credit: NIAID/FLICKR)

"Equipment against mosquitoes is necessary, and above all, pay attention. There is no vaccine (currently,)" she emphasized. "I'm not alarmed; we are monitoring (the situation,) but it's part of global warming," she further claimed.

Two infected patients pass away

Yesterday, two people who were hospitalized after being infected with the West Nile virus passed away, the Jerusalem Post reported. Following the announcement, the hospital stated they were awaiting lab results to confirm the cause of death.

The women were in their 80s, one from Petah Tikva and the other from Rosh Ha'ayin. 32 patients in Israel were believed to have been infected with West Nile virus, 27 of which were hospitalized, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Monday morning.

Content quality approved by JPost.JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.