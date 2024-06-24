Israel’s Health Min.: 32 cases of West Nile virus, 27 hospitalized

There are currently 32 patients in Israel known to have West Nile virus, 27 of which are hospitalized, the Health Ministry revealed Monday morning.

Of the 27 hospitalized, three are intubated. Tragically, two people passed away from the virus over the weekend at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus.

All of those currently sick are from the center of the country.

To reduce exposure to mosquitoes, which transmit the virus, the Health Ministry recommends using mosquito repellents and appropriate accessories to keep mosquitoes away from one’s home, as well as turning on fans.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that primarily infects birds but can also infect humans, horses, and other animals.

Most people (about 70-80%) infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, while approximately 20% may experience mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Macro close up of a yellow fever mosquito sucking blood on skin. (credit: Frank60 / Shutterstock)

Severe symptoms are even less common. Less than 1% of infected people develop severe neurological illness, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms of severe disease can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis.

West Nile fever has been present in Israel for many years now. It occurs mainly between June and November.

This year, the morbidity started earlier than usual and is probably due to the climate changes in Israel and the world. The humid weather in the center of the country may lead to the reproduction and development of mosquitoes in this area.

The risk of significant morbidity rates exists among the adult population and those who are immunosuppressed.