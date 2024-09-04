Family members of October 7 victims will receive subsidized counseling

For the first time since the October 7 massacre, family members of Nova Festival survivors will be able to access professional counseling subsidized by Israel's National Insurance Institute.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists attacked the Nova music festival in Reim, resulting in the deaths of approximately 350 civilians and 17 policemen. Many festival-goers were physically injured, and those who survived the massacre continue to face significant mental health challenges and post-traumatic stress.

The trauma experienced by survivors often extends to their families, who also struggle with the aftermath. According to a report by Maariv, these families will soon have access to subsidized psychological counseling.

In early December 2023, Yossi Shelli, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, met with representatives of the survivors' families. During the meeting, he pledged to promote a government decision to aid survivors of the October 7 massacre at the Nova Festival.

The decision was approved on February 26, allocating an additional 20 million shekels to support survivors. This funding will address mental health needs, employment assistance, rights realization, and the creation of therapeutic spaces.

The families of survivors also require psychological support. Many of them have experienced severe trauma, having witnessed horrific scenes via video or phone calls, or encountered disturbing sights while trying to rescue their loved ones.

Initially, these families were not recognized by the government and received no external support, facing the consequences of trauma and significant lifestyle changes on their own. According to care providers, some have reported severe mental and physical exhaustion as a result.

Shared goal

Several organizations, including SafeHeart and the Israel Trauma Coalition, have advocated for these families. Thanks to cooperation between authorities, an agreement has been reached to provide them with psychological support.

They are now eligible for mental health treatment under the "anxiety procedure," which offers a package of 24 sessions funded by the Ministry of Health and the National Insurance Institute.

SafeHeart was established in response to the October 7 attacks by volunteer therapists working in safe spaces, with the mission of providing mental health support to massacre survivors. Since its inception, the association has offered long-term individual therapy, retreats, group therapy, and support packages for survivors' families.

A team of 350 qualified therapists has assisted over 3,000 survivors nationwide. SafeHeart continues to provide treatment to those not yet recognized by authorities for funding, relying on philanthropic donations.

The Merkaz Ela initiative, which specializes in psychological support for loss, crises, and trauma, will soon begin assisting the families of survivors. Merkaz Ela, part of a network including Natal and Imech, collaborates with the National Resilience Center.

Founded in 1947 to aid Holocaust survivors from the Netherlands, Merkaz Ela has since expanded to support individuals dealing with various forms of trauma.

Following the October 7 outbreak, the association quickly mobilized to offer mental health support, including individual, family, and group therapy, to a wide range of affected populations.

With the help of 500 therapists, the association has treated thousands of patients each month, including senior citizens, Holocaust survivors, displaced families, families of abductees, bereaved families, Zaka volunteers, Shura camp workers, healthcare professionals, and others.

Specialized support groups have been established for the families of Nova Festival victims, including parents, siblings, spouses, and bereaved grandparents. Support groups for uncles and aunts have also been set up in collaboration with the Jerusalem Municipality.

Appreciation for the support

Efrat Aton, CEO of the SafeHeart Association, welcomed the development: "We commend the government for its significant and courageous decision. This news will enable families who have endured unimaginable horrors to receive the crucial psychological support they need.

Family members are vital anchors for survivors and require substantial professional support, including parental training, financial assistance, a rehabilitation program, and official recognition as victims of hostilities."

Benny Lazer, CEO of the Ella Center, added, "Since October 7, hundreds of our therapists have been providing individual, family, and group psychological assistance to thousands of people in need—numbers unprecedented until that Saturday."

The SafeHeart Association, which supports survivors in the southern regions, proposed a collaboration with the Ella Center. This partnership was quickly established, involving hundreds of caregivers nationwide to provide emotional support to the families of survivors affected by the October 7 massacre.