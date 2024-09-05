Mental health is the Health Ministry's most pressing issue, senior official says

Israeli senior health officials came together to speak at the "Mental Health: From Personal to National" conference organized by the Enosh - The Israeli Mental Health Association on Wednesday.

“We are all dealing with mental health issues, either directly or by supporting loved ones," said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov. "Mental health was a part of everyone's story even before the war.”

“In 2025, the support amount will double to about 600 million shekels.” Health Minister Uriel Busso announced. “Along with expanding mental health crisis teams and training for mental health support professionals.”

The Director-General commented on the many difficulties Israeli youth have faced in recent years. "There was the challenge of COVID-19 that brought mental health to the forefront, and now the war. And the lack of return to studies also contributes to the issue," he said.

"We also see the resilience of Israeli society, which is a point of strength in our ability to deal with these things. Resilience that doesn't exempt us from doing the work ourselves. We're not just talking about mental health; we're doing mental health."

In his remarks, the Director-General discussed creating what he referred to as the 'fourth reform in the field.’

"We are working to create the new psychiatric approach, aiming to transfer mental health as much as possible to the community and as little as possible based on hospitalization," he said. "We want integration between the general health system and mental health. We are working to promote individual autonomy and advance the issue of rehabilitation and rethink it. Now it's our responsibility to make the coming year better than the year that was."

CEO of Enosh Association, Dr. Hilla Hadas, emphasized the struggle the mental health field is currently facing due to a lack of resources. "I expect and believe in possible changes in this matter," she said. "On October 10, 2023, we were supposed to meet in a similar composition and approach - and significantly mark the International Mental Health Day at the President's House at the initiative of the President's wife. The events of October 7 crushed the meeting and added a chilling proximity of dates to the national calendar forever."

She continued to say that this led to the decision to have the conference so close to the anniversary of October 7, aiming to show the importance of action before crisis.

"We have an obligation of readiness, assessment, and planning - to initiate and practice the commitment and responsibility to act together as a way to reduce the intensity of the surprise that will probably come. Only together do we change reality, both the one imposed on us as individuals and the one we operate in as leaders."

President Isaac Herzog's wife, Michal Herzog, also attended the conference and shared her feelings about the hostages.

"I believe that the State of Israel is doing everything to bring the hostages home," Michal Herzog, wife of President Herzog, said. "It shouldn't be political; we need to bring and return everyone home. I know how difficult this situation is, and uncertainty is the hardest thing. This morning I read parts of the indictment of the US Department of Justice; the descriptions hit you in the stomach again, and it's very hard. One of the sentences deals with sexual assaults that were used as part of the war tools of this cruel terrorist organization, and we must not forget."

"I've known the families of the hostages for 11 months, and it's very personal," Herzog continued. "Hersh's parents have become real friends. Those who live there in hell, we must bring them back - Israeli society will not be the same. Personally, about my mental feeling, I feel it's accumulating. We are exposed to a lot of pain, grief, and fear, but there is less shame now. I swim, so I feel the water has a releasing effect when I'm alone."