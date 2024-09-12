Over 1000 female medics commemorated in United Hatzalah ceremony.

Over 1,000 female medical volunteers gathered in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night to celebrate and commemorate their contributions on and since October 7 and to officially dedicate the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women's Unit, United Hatzalah stated on Thursday.

The new unit, Israel's first all-female medical response team, is supported by former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Female medics shared their personal accounts of October 7, the day Hamas invaded and murdered some 1200 people. The event also featured Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari, who delivered a performance in honor of the efforts made by women.

The Adele and Joel Sandberg Women's Unit

The new unit will be comprised of 1,763 female volunteers. The volunteers come from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds, representing Israel's own demography.

The unit was first established in 2021 after a donation by Sandberg, which she donated in honor of her parents Dr. Joel and Adele Sandberg. Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari at a United Hatzalah event for female medics. (credit: Shmuel Hershkop, United Hatzalah)

The unit has an all-women team of EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, midwives, and social workers.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the remarkable women of the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women's Unit—from EMTs and paramedics to midwives and psychotrauma responders—who unite across ethnic and religious lines to save lives in Israel,” said Sandberg.

“I’m honored to support this important initiative, which is on track to double United Hatzalah’s female volunteer force from 1,000 in 2021 to 2,000 by the end of 2025, and continues to advance the vital role of women in saving lives,” Sandberg added. “My parents have led lives of service and unwavering dedication to others. The work of United Hatzalah embodies the values they hold so dear.”

The life-saving work of United Hatzalah's female medics

In 2024 alone, female volunteers for United Hatzalah have handled over 72,000 emergency calls across Israel. Additionally, women comprised 40% of the trainees in United Hatzalah’s medic courses this past year.

The official dedication of the Sandberg Women's Unit, spearheaded by United Hatzalah's president and founder Eli Beer, aims to inspire more women to join the volunteer ranks.

To support the unit's mission, United Hatzalah has developed a sophisticated dispatch system that prioritizes sensitive calls, such as childbirth, to female medical volunteers when possible, United Hatzalah added. This approach ensures greater privacy and comfort for patients while maintaining rapid response times.

“The Adele and Joel Sandberg Women's Unit is a testament to the extraordinary courage, skill, and dedication of our female volunteers, both in times of routine and in times of war,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “We are profoundly grateful to Sheryl Sandberg for her support, which allows us to amplify the impact of these remarkable women and save even more lives."