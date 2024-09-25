A Vision for the Future

The upcoming "Eye & Beyond II" convention, hosted by the Ophthalmology Division at Rabin (Beilinson) Medical Center, is set to be a groundbreaking event showcasing the latest innovations in eye care.

This convention, scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Hilton Tel Aviv, will bring together leading experts, researchers, and clinicians to explore cutting-edge advancements in ophthalmology.

A highlight of the convention will be the exploration of artificial intelligence's transformative potential in eye care. The guest of honor, Prof. Alon Harris, a world-renowned ophthalmologist and AI expert, will unveil an experimental AI-powered technique that analyzes eye images to potentially diagnose a range of systemic diseases, showcasing AI's expanding role in revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment.

Under the leadership of Prof. Irit Bahar, the Ophthalmology Division at Beilinson Medical Center stands as one of Israel's most advanced and comprehensive centers for eye care. The division, equipped with cutting-edge technology, provides precise diagnoses and treatment plans for a wide array of eye conditions.

"Eye & Beyond II" promises to be a dynamic hub of innovation and collaboration. Attendees will delve into a diverse range of topics, from advanced surgical techniques to the integration of AI in diagnostics and treatment. Roundtable discussions featuring Israeli startups will foster connections and collaborations that could shape the future of ophthalmic care.

The scientific program includes sessions on personalized medicine, genomics, and novel therapeutic approaches. Expert-led panels will discuss breakthroughs in oculoplastic surgeries, Robotic cataract operations, and retinal degeneration novel treatments. An exhibition will showcase state-of-the-art equipment, diagnostic tools, and innovative treatment solutions.

"Eye & Beyond II" highlights Beilinson's dedication to pioneering research and improving patient care. With its focus on AI and innovation, the convention promises to be a landmark event, shaping the future of ophthalmology and offering a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

This article was written in cooperation with Eye & Beyond II