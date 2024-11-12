Israel’s youth face growing eating disorder crisis, with limited care

About 10% of Israeli youth suffer from eating disorders, with approximately 20% of affected girls facing fatal outcomes, Prof. Yisrael Strauss, head of the psychiatric department at Ma’ayanei Hayeshua, warned during a Knesset session on Tuesday. The Health and Child Rights Committee convened to address the urgent shortage of treatment options for these disorders.

Dr. Yuval Raveh, head of the Child Psychiatry Department at the Health Ministry, reported that although 32 beds and staffing were budgeted for eating disorder treatment, 12 beds in central Israel remain unstaffed. “In areas where beds are staffed,” he said, “we’ve seen a significant reduction in the problem.”

Wait times for inpatient treatment in central Israel are now around six months. Revital Ordan, head of outpatient mental health services at the ministry, added that a shortage of specialists trained in eating disorder treatment is worsening the situation.

Prof. Strauss further highlighted that around 10% of Israeli adolescents, both boys and girls, struggle with eating disorders—a rate slightly above the global average. He noted that “about 20% of affected girls do not survive,” adding that 80-90% of these girls have also experienced sexual abuse, underscoring the importance of culturally sensitive treatment.

Iris Ben-Yaakov from the Education Ministry explained that teachers and counselors are trained to spot early signs of eating disorders and to notify parents. "An untreated eating disorder in one student," she warned, "can lead other girls in the class to develop similar issues."

Israel reports the highest rate globally of teen dieting

Dr. Orna Attias, director of Clalit’s Ofek Eating Disorder Clinic in the Southern District, shared that professional studies estimate around 30% of young women suffer from eating disorders. In Israel, 76% of teens report dieting, the highest rate globally, and approximately 10% meet the clinical criteria for an eating disorder. “About 30% of these patients suffer from chronic conditions,” she explained, “resulting in severe functional impairments across physical, reproductive, emotional, and social areas.”

Dr. Attias also noted that in religious and ultra-Orthodox communities, treatment is often delayed due to a lack of culturally sensitive care and concerns about spiritual impact. “They seek help much later, often when the disorder is already severe,” she added. Ma’ayanei Hayeshua’s 14-bed department remains the only religious inpatient facility worldwide, serving both Israeli and international patients.

Vicky Richter-Israeli, a representative of Our Journey—Forum for Families Facing Eating Disorders, highlighted the rising demand for support since the start of the war. “We’ve seen a 77% increase in requests to join support groups run by our organization,” she said.

“With treatment wait times over six months, parents often become the primary caregivers, handling both the emotional strain and the high costs of private care, which exceeds 6,000 shekels per month. Despite repeated calls for change, no action has been taken—our children are not getting the care they need. It’s time to stop talking and start making changes.”

A Health Ministry report from six months ago acknowledged a lack of precise data on eating disorder prevalence, as many affected individuals do not seek public treatment or turn to private care. Based on estimates by professionals and 2020 data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, it is believed that 41,270 to 55,030 people in Israel have eating disorders, though this excludes women under 15, over 24, and men.

Experts agree that the rate of eating disorders in Israel and the Western world is rising, now affecting populations previously considered at low risk. Where eating disorders were once more common among young, secular Jewish women in Israel, they are now increasing among men, Arabs, ultra-Orthodox Jews, and older women who struggled with the illness in their youth. Additionally, high rates of co-occurring conditions, primarily personality disorders and anxiety, complicate tracking hospitalizations specifically for eating disorders.

Health Committee Chair MK Yoni Mashriki (Shas) underscored the need to reduce wait times by establishing more facilities, like stabilization homes. “Youth in distress deserve a swift and compassionate response,” he said, pointing out that Jerusalem, which serves nearly one million people, has only six beds for these cases. Children’s Rights Committee Chair Eli Dallal (Likud) agreed, emphasizing that current resources are insufficient, worsening conditions for young patients.