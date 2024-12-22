Wegovy weight loss drug gets price cut in Israel—but only for lower doses

Starting January 1, the cost of the popular weight loss medication Wegovy will drop significantly in Israel—but only for its lower doses.

Here's what this means for patients, how much you'll actually save, and why its competitor, Mounjaro, remains the more effective (and costly) option.

In a move likely to affect thousands of patients in Israel, the price of Wegovy’s low-dose injections will drop from NIS 723 ($195) to NIS 579 ($156) per month.

The reduction is welcome news for those just beginning treatment, as lower doses are typically prescribed in the early stages.

However, there's a catch: prices for higher doses—considered essential for achieving optimal weight loss results—will remain unchanged. Patients prescribed the commonly used 2.4 mg dose will still pay NIS 1,300 ($350) per month.

Meanwhile, Mounjaro, a competing medication that has demonstrated even greater effectiveness in clinical trials, remains priced at NIS 1,800 ($485) per month, keeping it out of reach for many in Israel.

The affordability gap

While the price cut for Wegovy’s lower doses is a step in the right direction, it highlights a growing disparity in healthcare access.

Effective doses of Wegovy, along with its competitor Mounjaro, remain prohibitively expensive for lower-income populations in Israel. This creates a troubling scenario: those who are most vulnerable to obesity-related health risks are often unable to afford treatments that could significantly improve their health.

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro work by mimicking natural hormones that regulate hunger and satiety, targeting specific receptors in the central nervous system. This mechanism reduces appetite and helps patients achieve significant weight loss.

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro work by mimicking natural hormones that regulate hunger and satiety, targeting specific receptors in the central nervous system. This mechanism reduces appetite and helps patients achieve significant weight loss.

However, the benefits extend beyond weight loss. Research shows Wegovy helps lower blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of diabetes, and decrease the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. Recently, it was also approved for treating sleep apnea, a condition linked to severe health risks.

While Mounjaro offers even greater weight-loss results, its premium price keeps it out of reach for most patients in Israel.

A step forward, but challenges remain

Wegovy’s partial price reduction is undoubtedly progress, but it underscores the pressing need to make these groundbreaking medications accessible to all.

Without broader affordability measures, these treatments risk becoming luxuries reserved for the affluent, leaving those at greatest risk without the care they need.