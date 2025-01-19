Health Ministry designates Sheba Medical Center to receive hostages

Dr. Haggar Mizrahi, a colorectal surgeon and head of the Health Ministry's medical division, announced that Sheba Medical Center will be the first to receive the freed hosts. Located approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Gaza border, Sheba is Israel's largest medical facility and has extensive experience treating hostages in previous crises.

After receiving the hostages' names , Mizrahi gathered as much medical background information as possible and confirmed that all designated hospitals were fully prepared to treat them, including those with complex medical needs. The Health Ministry has stated that all three designated hospitals are ready. Mizrahi communicated his decision to IDF officials, who will transport the hosts by helicopter from the Gaza border directly to Sheba's helipad.

Medical evaluations

From there, the hostages will be taken directly to private hospital rooms, bypassing public areas. Each hostage will have a private room equipped with an attached shower and restroom alongside a nearby family reception area. They will undergo comprehensive medical evaluations, including detailed blood tests to screen for infectious diseases and electrolyte imbalances. Intensive but gradual nutritional therapy will follow to prevent refeeding syndrome—a potentially fatal condition observed in Holocaust survivors. Once their physical conditions stabilize, they will begin psychological treatment, which is expected to continue for weeks, months, or even years.

Dr. Mizrahi, a colorectal surgery specialist, previously served as director of Poriya Medical Center in 2020. In 2021, she was appointed head of the Health Ministry's medical division. Following the events of Black Saturday, she was tasked with leading a committee to evaluate the medical condition of hostages and missing persons. She received the Aviram Center Peace and Innovation Award in 2024 for her efforts. Mizrahi is married, a mother of two, and resides in Ein HaEmek.