Israel treats hostages using lessons from Holocaust survivors

In just a few hours, the first three hostages will return to Israel, on Sunday, and be transferred to the designated "Returnees Wing" at the hospital. There, they will reunite with their families and begin a prolonged process of medical evaluations, recovery, and rehabilitation—closely accompanied by psychological support.

'Trauma leaves deep scars'

Dr. Einat Yehene, a clinical neuropsychologist and rehabilitation psychologist leading the rehabilitation team at the Hostage Families Headquarters, has supported numerous families over the past year.

“These hostages come from a reality of extreme violence, constant fear, and dire conditions—exposure to violent scenes, nutritional deprivation, sleep deprivation, and threats,” Yehene explained.

“These circumstances leave significant imprints on both the mind and brain. The experiences, combined with the loss of control and identity, lead to severe symptoms such as psychomotor paralysis, disorientation in time and space, and serious physiological effects. The hostages are likely to face neurological and cognitive challenges, including memory disruptions and an inability to connect their experiences in captivity to their new reality. The rehabilitation process will be long and complex, extending far beyond the initial days after release. It will require comprehensive, systemic treatment—including motor and cognitive rehabilitation as well as prolonged emotional support."

“The first days are critical,” Yehene emphasizes. “The focus is on creating a safe, neutral environment that prevents exposure to triggers that might retraumatize them. Gentle, sensitive guidance is crucial—without overwhelming them with questions or demands.

"Our role is to restore the hostages’ sense of control. Even everyday actions, like offering food, must be done with respect and their choice in mind. Communication should be simple and stress-free, focusing on their most basic needs: safety, nourishment, and warm human connection. It’s a process of emotional balancing, almost like a ‘rebirth’ after a traumatic experience.”

Long-term rehabilitation: A personalized approach

Beyond initial stabilization, the hostages will need extended rehabilitation to address cognitive and emotional challenges. “Some may require speech therapy to regain communication abilities after months of silence,” Yehene said. “The treatment will also include rebuilding basic life skills, developing organizational strategies, and adapting to their new daily routine. Each hostage will receive a tailored treatment plan, including long-term family support. It’s crucial to view the hostages and their families as a whole system in need of comprehensive and ongoing support.”

Supporting the families

“During the initial moments of release, there’s immense euphoria, but it’s accompanied by fear and anxiety,” Yehene noted. “Families don’t know how to cope with their loved ones’ complex needs—nightmares, moments of alienation, or unexpected behaviors.

"Moreover, the families themselves have endured prolonged trauma during the captivity period and require psychological support as much as the hostages. They must be guided on how to support their loved ones without adding pressure and helped to navigate the emotional and physical challenges ahead.”

A healing environment

Upon arrival at the hospital, hostages will enter a specialized unit designed to convey calm and security. Private rooms, resembling hotel suites, include extra beds for family members who will stay with them from the start to provide vital emotional support. In addition to extensive medical examinations, hostages will undergo initial psychological assessments to identify urgent and long-term needs.

The early stages of emotional care will focus on listening, gradually restoring control over their lives, and providing requested information at a manageable pace. Small choices, such as deciding between water or cola or whether to shower now or later, will help them regain a sense of autonomy.

Initially, hostages are expected to struggle with sensory overload—bright lights, touch, loud noises, or people speaking Arabic. Therapists are trained to ask, “Is it okay if I touch you?” or “Is it okay if we sit next to you?” Sensitivity is key, ensuring no sense or emotion is overwhelmed. Only once their bodies begin to recover can the psychological processing of the traumatic experience begin.

Processing trauma: Confronting complex emotions

Long-term therapy will focus on processing the trauma of captivity and dealing with feelings of guilt, fear, and anger. Experienced therapists will use techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) to carefully address traumatic memories. Art and movement therapy will also be incorporated to facilitate additional emotional expression.

Reintegrating into daily life is a significant challenge. Hostages will need to navigate changes that occurred in their absence and may struggle to reconnect with their communities or families due to time and reality gaps. Therapy will provide tools to rebuild self-worth and enable a return to a balanced, healthy routine.

A national mission

Dr. Yehene underscored that the trauma of captivity generates complex emotions, including ambivalence toward captors. Therapists help hostages process these feelings and understand that they are a natural part of trauma. Addressing survivor guilt and loss are also central to treatment.

In addition to emotional care, therapists act as mediators with authorities, helping hostages access their rights through entities like social security and health funds. The therapy process evolves over time, adapting to the changing needs of both hostages and their families, equipping them with the tools to rebuild active, meaningful lives.

“This is a national mission,” Yehene concludes, “to rehabilitate not only the hostages but the entire circles surrounding them.”

The challenge of reintegration

Returning to normal life poses significant challenges for the hostages. They will face a new reality shaped by changes that occurred during their time in captivity, both within their families and communities. The psychological impact of captivity creates a disconnection from the present, leaving many struggling to reconcile their past trauma with their current circumstances.

Dr. Yehene explained, “The hostages are likely to experience difficulty reintegrating into their families and communities due to the gaps in time, perception, and reality. For some, the challenge may be compounded by feelings of alienation or a sense of not belonging to the life they left behind. Our goal as therapists is to provide them with the tools to rebuild their identity, self-esteem, and sense of purpose.”

The therapy process involves helping the hostages adapt to these changes and equipping them with strategies to navigate everyday life. This includes regaining trust in themselves and others, managing emotional triggers, and finding ways to reconnect with their loved ones. These tools are critical for fostering a sense of stability and belonging.

A tailored approach for each individual

Dr. Yehene emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating the hostages. “Each person comes with their own unique experiences, challenges, and needs. That’s why we create personalized treatment plans that address their specific psychological and emotional requirements,” she said.

These plans often incorporate multiple therapeutic modalities, including cognitive rehabilitation for those experiencing memory or concentration difficulties, as well as expressive therapies like art or music therapy to facilitate emotional release. The holistic approach ensures that all aspects of the hostages’ well-being—physical, emotional, and social—are addressed.

The role of the family in healing

Family members are integral to the recovery process, but they too require guidance and support. “Families play a crucial role in the hostages’ rehabilitation, but they often feel unprepared to handle the complexity of the situation,” Dr. Yehene explained.

Therapists work closely with families to help them understand the hostages’ needs and how to provide the right kind of support. This includes teaching them how to approach sensitive topics, manage emotional outbursts, and build an environment of understanding and compassion. At the same time, family members are encouraged to seek psychological care for themselves to address the trauma they endured during the captivity period.

Addressing societal reintegration

Beyond the immediate circle of family and friends, societal reintegration is another critical aspect of recovery. Hostages may encounter challenges in returning to their professional lives, re-establishing social connections, or participating in community activities. The gap between their experiences and the outside world can create feelings of isolation and misunderstanding.

To address this, therapists and social workers collaborate with employers, educators, and community leaders to facilitate a smooth transition. Public awareness campaigns may also be launched to educate society about the hostages’ experiences, fostering a more supportive and empathetic environment.

A path forward: Hope and resilience

Dr. Yehene stressed that while the road to recovery is long and complex, it is also a journey of hope and resilience. “The trauma of captivity is profound, but with the right care and support, hostages can rebuild their lives and find meaning in the future,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of ongoing psychological and social support, not just for the hostages but for everyone affected by their experience. “This is about healing as a nation,” she concluded. “By investing in their recovery, we are also reaffirming our commitment to their humanity and our shared future.”

As Israel prepares to welcome its returning hostages, the process of healing is just beginning. Through comprehensive care, personalized attention, and national solidarity, there is hope for a future where these individuals can reclaim their lives and thrive once again.