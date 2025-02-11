October 7, Gaza war disability stipends 5x greater than pre-war levels - comptroller

Additional National Insurance Institute (NII) disability benefits for those harmed by hostilities will amount to NIS 2.5 billion ($704 million) in 2024, according to a report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman released Tuesday.

These benefits are for nearly 20,000 Israelis who will be given a disability eligibility of over 50%, the report explained, citing NII estimates.

This is nearly five times the total benefit paid in 2022 (NIS 525 million), the report stressed.

The cost of conflict

The permanent addition to yearly benefits from 2024 onwards will come with an addition to the state budget of at least NIS one billion ($281m.) and could cost up to NIS 1.7b. the comptroller estimated, noting that this will be in addition to the NIS 525 million currently paid to victims of hostilities and terror. IDF SOLDIERS evacuate the wounded from near the Israeli border with Lebanon in 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Following the comptroller’s review, the IDF Planning Directorate updated its estimate for the budgetary cost of additional permanent yearly benefits to at least NIS 900m., the report said. This maximum cost could stand at just over NIS 1.6b. according to the directorate.

These costs should be added to the existing benefit costs of NIS 135m. the comptroller said.

Focusing on mental health issues, it is the first in a series of reports by the comptroller on topics relating to October 7 and the Israel-Hamas War.

These reports will focus on civilian issues because of resistance from the security establishment to a comptroller review of security activity, Englman emphasized.