Tel Aviv health clinic shut down after performing illegal liposuction

The Health Ministry shut down a Tel Aviv clinic after discovering that liposuction procedures were illegally performed, jeopardizing patients' health, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

A ministry inspection revealed that the clinic was operating without the necessary license.

The liposuction procedures were performed by Dr. Adham Glagel, who was not legally authorized to conduct the surgeries. A previous audit of another clinic run by Dr. Glagel uncovered similar violations, leading to the ministry’s decision to close the Tel Aviv facility.

Liposuction is an invasive procedure that requires strict medical supervision because of risks like bleeding, infections, edema, burns, necrosis, and damage to internal organs.

Procedure only allowed in licensed clinics

Israeli law requires that liposuction be performed only in licensed surgical clinics by specialists in plastic surgery, general surgery, or dermatology. Procedures that involve the removal of more than five liters of fat are permitted only in hospitals.

The Health Ministry stressed its commitment to enforcing regulations that protect public health. “The decision to issue the closure order stems from a deep commitment to the quality of care and safety in medical institutions,” the ministry stated.