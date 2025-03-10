Armenia allows foreigners to join surrogacy program, boosting options for Israelis

An adjusted law in Armenia allows for foreign single individuals to pursue surrogacy in the Caucasian country, according to announcements on Monday.

This law adjustment would ensure a stable legal framework that clearly defines the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the process.

Surrogacy in Armenia has been legal since 2002 with the passage of the Reproductive Health and Reproductive Rights Law, which regulated surrogacy processes in the country. This allowed heterosexual couples and individuals, including foreigners, to undergo surrogacy in the country.

Until the recent changes, only heterosexual couples were permitted to undergo surrogacy in Armenia.

However, Armenian citizens are not allowed to serve as surrogates for foreigners, with surrogate mothers being selected from neighboring countries such as Georgia, Kazakhstan, and others, according to Israel-based surrogacy advocates, WeSurrogacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammuz Family International (@tammuz_family_international)

These changes have led to Armenia emerging as a leading destination for Israelis to pursue surrogacy procedures.

Five advantages for Israelis

WeSurrogacy stated five advantages for Israelis pursuing surrogacy procedures in Armenia:

Firstly, the clear and regulated legal framework permits surrogacy for foreigners, unlike many countries that have recently restricted or banned procedures.

Secondly, surrogacy in Armenia is significantly cheaper than in the US, Canada, and some Latin American options. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Thirdly, its geographical proximity is logistically convenient, with an under-three-hour flight from Israel to Armenia's capital, Yerevan.

Fourthly, there is a system of advanced medical supervision, with embryo creation taking place in neighboring Georgia and medical monitoring being conducted in leading Georgian clinics until the 24th week, followed by continued care in Armenia.

And fifthly, there are legal options for single parents, including single women, who can undergo surrogacy with sperm donation, and single men under the age of 55 being able to complete the surrogacy process upon presenting completed legal documentation.

According to Israel's Health Ministry, the demand for surrogacy in Israel has been steadily rising. Between 2020 and 2024, the demand increased by approximately 40%.