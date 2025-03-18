Israel’s women’s health crisis: survey reveals major gaps in care, government launches task force

A conference on shaping women’s health in Israel was held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday in honor of International Women’s Day. The event, initiated by Mali Kusha, director of the Medonna – Women for Health organization, was a collaboration with First Lady Michal Herzog and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov. It brought together CEOs, board members, and healthcare professionals to address key issues affecting women’s health in Israel.

In her opening remarks, Herzog emphasized the significance of holding the conference at the President’s Residence, calling it “the home of the people – for women and men alike.” She stressed that gender-sensitive healthcare is not only a matter of equality but has far-reaching social, economic, and ethical implications.

“I wholeheartedly thank you for the opportunity to work together to reach this goal. For our mothers, daughters, and sisters, for each one of us, for Israeli society as a whole,” Herzog said. She also referenced the violence against women during the October 7 Hamas attack and the ongoing suffering of returning hostages, calling for continued support for all women facing hardship.

Major survey reveals critical gaps in women’s healthcare

The conference presented the findings of a pioneering survey conducted by Medonna in collaboration with Israel’s four health funds: Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet, and Leumit. The study, which surveyed 3,000 women, highlighted several key issues, including gaps in mental health support, a lack of reliable medical information, and insufficient healthcare services for menopause, adolescence, and aging.

The survey found that 77% of women rely on Google as their primary source of health information, surpassing health fund websites, medical professionals, and professional sources. It also revealed a severe lack of reliable information on early cancer detection, preventive medicine, sleep habits, and proper nutrition.

Mental health services were found to be lacking, particularly for women experiencing depression, stress, and anxiety. Among women aged 45-60, 96% reported suffering from menopausal symptoms, yet 71% of medical professionals did not ask about these symptoms.

The survey’s findings will serve as the foundation for a national strategic plan to improve women’s healthcare in Israel, led by the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry announces national task force

At the event, Bar Siman Tov announced the establishment of a national task force to promote women’s health and increase female representation in leadership positions.

“Female leadership is not a matter of gender,” he said. “In the Health Ministry, over 60% of the extended management team are women, and at the senior level, they constitute 50%. These are women who were chosen not because they are women, but because they are the most qualified and suited for their roles.”

Bar Siman Tov also spoke about the role of women in the ongoing war with Hamas. He commemorated the women who were killed or taken hostage, emphasizing the continued efforts to bring them home.

“In the coming year, together with Medonna and the National Council for Women’s Health, we will advance a national women’s health program, ensuring tailored medical responses for women and a more personalized healthcare system,” he said.

Recognizing excellence in women's health initiatives

The conference showcased 23 innovative projects developed by health organizations, health funds, and the IDF, aimed at addressing women’s health challenges and reducing disparities. Five of these initiatives received recognition awards:

First place: Meuhedet’s “Meuhedet for You” – a mobile women’s health center.

Second place: Clalit’s Emek Medical Center and Northern District – a multidisciplinary service for diagnosing and treating endometriosis in underserved areas.

Third place: Three projects: Hadassah Medical Center’s “Beyond the Glasses” (use of VR technology in postpartum sutures), Maccabi Health Services’ breast cancer management dashboard, and Leumit Health Services’ “First of All, You” program.

Promoting gender equality in healthcare leadership

Awards were also given to organizations that achieved gender parity in leadership positions.

Board employment award: Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, chairman of Leumit Health Services.

Gender equality employment awards: Shani Sharvit (Health Ministry), Eli Cohen (Clalit), Sigal Dadon (Maccabi), and Gidi Leshtz (Assuta Medical Centers).

Mali Kusha, conference chair and director of Medonna, stressed the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing women’s health.

“We at Medonna believe that women deserve equal rights to manage and lead in the field of health, and that the power lies in uniting forces,” she said. “This is our time to lead change and invest all the tools and resources at our disposal in providing current and future generations with a healthier and more equal reality. And we are confident that together we will succeed.”