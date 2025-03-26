'Don’t underestimate yourself': Medical leader Prof. Irit Bahar inspires women across industries

During the 2025 Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit, Professor Irit Bahar, the Head of Ophthalmology at Beilinson and the Sharon Hospital of the Clalit Group, presented a compelling address regarding the strategies to overcome gender barriers in the workforce.

"Although more women graduate from medical school, only 20% of hospital CEOs and 16% of department heads are women," she noted. "Why is that? The 'maternal wall' and historical gender roles still hold us back."

Bahar shared her personal story of applying for her current role while facing an unexpected pregnancy. "My first thought was: game over. But when I told the hospital CEO, he simply asked, 'Can you manage both?' When I said yes, he replied, 'Then why should I care?' That moment, I realized I was putting the glass ceiling above my own head."

Bahar emphasized ongoing systemic problems that impede women's progress: "Paid maternity leave is too short, part-time senior positions are rare, and women are expected to juggle both career and home life without proper support."

Workplace discrimination remains prevalent, with women receiving lower salaries and facing higher risks of sexual harassment. "Women are seven times more likely to be harassed by a colleague or superior," she emphasized, calling for urgent policy changes. Bahar went on to praise her time working for Clalit Health Fund, noting their progressive policies that allowed her to move forward in her career alongside raising her family.

However, she also stressed the role of self-perception. "Studies show men apply for jobs when they meet 60% of the requirements, while women hesitate unless they meet 100%. We suffer from self-doubt and underestimate ourselves."

Encouraging women to uplift each other, she concluded, "It's not just about equality. Women bring unique perspectives, empathy, and care to medicine. We’re not just taking a bigger slice of the pie—we’re reshaping the entire recipe."

This article was written in cooperation with Beilinson and the Sharon Hospital.