'Important to set realistic expectations': Israel sees decline in plastic surgery, injections

The overall demand for plastic surgery and injections in Israel has declined over the past year, according to data from the Israeli Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons released on Monday ahead of their annual conference.

According to the association’s data, about 645,000 injections and different types of cosmetic procedures were performed in 2024, and approximately 82,800 Israelis underwent plastic surgery in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

Despite these numbers, the association reported an 8% decrease in total demand for surgeries and injections compared to previous years.

“It is important to set realistic expectations,” the organization emphasized in a public statement.

The organization stated that the current security threats, including the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, as well as the ongoing threat posed by the Houthis in Yemen, have also impacted the plastic and aesthetic medicine sector. Liposuction. (credit: FLICKR)

Israel ranks among the leading countries in plastic surgeries per capita

A global review conducted by the Claude AI system found that Israel ranks among the leading countries in plastic surgeries per capita, relative to its population, alongside Brazil, the US, Greece, and Italy, the association shared.

According to the AI review, Israelis often undergo rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and facial rejuvenation surgeries, along with a strong preference for non-invasive treatments like Botox injections, wrinkle fillers, and device-based procedures.

Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the Israeli Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, stated: “We want to stress to the public that plastic surgery can enhance one’s appearance—sometimes dramatically—but it must always take into account the individual’s unique anatomical structure. Setting realistic expectations is a cornerstone of every aesthetic procedure. We maintain open and transparent communication, explaining the potential outcomes, limitations, and risks of each procedure."

He emphasized, "It's important to understand that any surgical intervention involves potential risks and a recovery period that includes discomfort and temporary limitations. This is an inseparable part of the process, and following the doctor's instructions is critical to a successful surgery and minimizing risks.”