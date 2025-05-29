New COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads globally, cases confirmed in Russia and US

Four cases of the new coronavirus variant NB.1.8.1 were confirmed in Russia, raising concerns among health officials about its potential spread. Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer health watchdog, announced the development, according to TASS.

Popova stated that the situation with the NB.1.8.1 variant is under constant control by Rospotrebnadzor. "We continue monitoring the situation and our epidemiological oversight," she said, as reported by TASS. She emphasized that the spread of the NB.1.8.1 variant is "not a very acute problem," but noted that the trend should be observed.

The NB.1.8.1 variant was first described in January of this year in China and has since spread to 22 countries, including the United States, India, and other Asian nations. It was linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Asia. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated NB.1.8.1 as a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring due to its increasing global prevalence and rapid transmission.

According to Popova, the NB.1.8.1 subvariant does not differ in more severe disease progression and does not cause serious symptoms. "The disease caused by the NB.1.8.1 variant proceeds in the same way as ordinary COVID-19," she stated. The symptoms are broadly similar to those associated with all other known Omicron subvariants.

Despite the emergence of the new variant, Popova assured that testing systems are capable of detecting it. "All of our testing systems are capable of detecting the new coronavirus. So, it won't be missed," she affirmed. She also mentioned reports about the appearance of a similar pathogen in China, India, and the United States.

The NB.1.8.1 variant was detected in other Asian countries and the United States, resulting in increased hospitalizations and emergency room visits in Asia. This surge coincides with the usual seasonal pattern of respiratory infection increases during spring and summer. In response to the rise in cases, health authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan recommended the use of masks in public spaces and are stockpiling vaccines and antivirals to contain the wave of infections.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the presence of the NB.1.8.1 variant and is in regular contact with international partners regarding reported cases, including the recent surge in China. "The CDC is aware of the reported cases of COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 in China and is in regular contact with its international partners," stated a CDC spokesperson, according to El Universal.

Experts caution that although it was not proven that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe disease, it possesses mutations that give it greater capacity for transmission and immune evasion. The mutations detected in the NB.1.8.1 variant give it a competitive advantage over other variants like XFG, which also circulates in North America and Europe.

Subhash Verma, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, provided insights on the variant's transmissibility. "Data indicates that NB.1.8.1 does not lead to more severe illness compared to previous variants, although it appears to have a growth advantage, suggesting it may spread more easily. In other words, it is more transmissible," said Verma, according to The Economic Times.

Health authorities advise preventive measures such as staying up to date on vaccinations, wearing masks in high-risk settings, practicing good hand hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, and self-isolating if sick. Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against the NB.1.8.1 variant and protect against severe disease.

The emergence of the NB.1.8.1 variant occurs at a time when vaccine policies are under scrutiny in various countries. In the United States, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they would limit the approval of COVID-19 vaccines to adults over 65 years old and younger individuals with underlying health problems, while continuing to approve vaccine updates for seniors and those with underlying conditions.

Dr. Amy Edwards, assistant professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University, expressed concern about the updated recommendations. "Some of the language around pre-existing conditions is quite vague. It's also unclear which variants will be included in this year's vaccine, especially considering uncertainty about which vaccine trials will move forward," she said, according to The Economic Times.

Verma warned that the new restrictions could have wide-ranging public health consequences. "While more than 100 million Americans are still expected to qualify under the new guidelines, the administration's decision adds new hurdles for the general public," he told The Economic Times. He noted that the decision "may delay widespread access and create confusion about eligibility."

The preparation of this article relied on a news-analysis system.