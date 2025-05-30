Mushroom coffee: Is TikTok's trending brew a health miracle or just a fad?

The trend of mushroom-infused coffee beverages gained momentum in recent months. Mushroom coffee, became one of the most viral and discussed trends in nutrition, though not without some controversy.

Mushroom coffee combines coffee with mushroom powders like lion's mane, reishi, chaga, shiitake, or maitake, and can contain extracts from mushroom varieties, including ashwagandha. Supporters of mushroom coffee claim it offers the ancestral benefits of medicinal mushrooms in a convenient format. Among the benefits attributed to mushroom coffee are improved mental and physical performance, a better immune system, more restorative sleep, and even properties for weight loss by accelerating metabolism and promoting fat burning.

Supporters also claim that the properties of medicinal mushrooms can enhance the effects of coffee and even balance its impact on the nervous system. However, experts caution that there is limited scientific evidence to support these claims. Lindsay Warner, an editor at Harvard Health Publishing, emphasizes the importance of sticking to evidence rather than appealing promises. "The idea behind mushroom coffee is simple: to harness the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms in a convenient and (hopefully) tasty coffee drink. However, there is very little research on medicinal mushrooms that includes humans. Therefore, while studies done in test tubes or with animals show some convincing health benefits, these may not apply to people," said Warner in an article.

Both Lindsay Warner and Marta Marcè emphasize that the research leading to these conclusions was not specifically conducted with mushroom coffee. Marta Marcè, a nutritionist and communicator, explains that mushroom coffee has become the latest wellness trend, promising benefits such as greater concentration and a reinforced immune system. However, Marcè argues that if the powder is simply dried and ground mushroom without extraction, absorption of the active principles is very limited. "In that case, the body barely accesses the immunological or cognitive benefits attributed," stated Marcè.

Marcè explains that the chitin wall, the structural component of mushrooms, hinders the release of active compounds during digestion. She emphasizes that the most effective form is usually as nutritional supplements, as the active principles are better released after extraction with hot water or alcohol. Additionally, she added: "Another important point: most mushroom coffees on the market include between 250 mg and 500 mg of extract per cup, a quantity far below the doses used in scientific studies that observed real benefits." Moreover, many brands do not specify whether they have used the fruiting body of the mushroom (the visible part, rich in active principles) or just the mycelium (the root system), which is usually much less potent.

There are no guarantees that the properties of medicinal mushrooms are preserved once processed and mixed with coffee. Some experts alert consumers about the absence of standardization of active principles contained in mushroom coffee. The absence of traceability and clear legislation makes it difficult to control contamination by heavy metals, pesticides, or mycotoxins (toxins present in mushrooms). Several people consuming these mushrooms have reported diarrhea, nosebleeds, or allergic-type itching, according to the French Ministry of Health's website. Reishi mushroom can increase the effect of anticoagulants and expose some people to the risk of hemorrhage. Shiitake mushroom is toxic if consumed raw or insufficiently cooked.

However, advertisements for mushroom coffee, presented as an alternative without the undesirable effects of caffeine, recently took social networks and organic supermarket shelves by storm. Mushroom coffee accumulated 72.4K mentions on TikTok. Supporters claim that mushroom coffee contains adaptogenic mushrooms, which are said to help the body adapt to stress and balance physiological functions. Yet, the European Medicines Agency stated: "This term is not accepted in the pharmacological and clinical terminology commonly used in the EU." The term adaptogenic does not cover any scientific reality, according to some experts.

In 2012, European health authorities estimated that products containing reishi "cannot claim to stimulate the body in a state of exhaustion," based on scientific data. Most research on these mushrooms relies on animal models. An example of such research is a study published last year in the journal Nature, which described the role of a molecule from shiitake in suppressing type 1 diabetes in mice. Many active principles of these mushrooms are poorly or not absorbed by the human body. In modern medicine, some mushrooms have already proven their worth, such as penicillin, which has antibiotic properties, and statins, which treat excess cholesterol. But in the case of mushroom coffee, there is no scientific proof of the effectiveness of these mushrooms.

Although it would not be counterproductive to replace regular coffee with mushroom coffee, there are no clear benefits (or at least not demonstrable at the moment) that compensate for the higher price and the change in flavor, even if the latter is minimal. Mushroom coffee is sold between €120 and €500 per kilogram, depending on the brands. Despite the ongoing debate, the mushroom coffee craze continued to grow. Advertisements for mushroom coffee claim better resistance to stress, general health improvement, and immune system support.

With claims of boosting energy without the usual crash from coffee, some consumers remain enthusiastic. "My customers tell me they have the same energy but without that drop in energy that one feels after consuming coffee usually," said Samuel Tessier, who created Café des guerriers, according to France Info. However, experts advise caution and recommend considering the current evidence before replacing regular coffee with mushroom-infused alternatives.

