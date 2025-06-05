Singer Jessie J announces early-stage breast cancer diagnosis.

British singer-songwriter Jessie J revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will undergo surgery soon after her upcoming performance. The 37-year-old artist shared the news in a video posted on Instagram, where she opened up about her diagnosis and her decision to share it publicly.

"I emphasize the word 'early.' Cancer is crap in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'," she said in the video, according to TMZ. Jessie J is scheduled to perform at the Summertime Ball festival at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025, and plans to undergo surgery immediately afterward. "After my performance at Summertime Ball, I'm going to disappear a bit to undergo the surgery," she said.

Despite her diagnosis, Jessie J maintained her characteristic sense of humor. Referring to her upcoming surgery, she joked, "I'll come back with huge boobs... and more music," adding that it was "a very dramatic way to have breast augmentation," according to a report by The Independent. She also said, "I'll keep my nipples, which is good," according to BFMTV.

The singer explained her decision to share her diagnosis publicly. "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it, one because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard," she said, according to The Independent. "I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories."

Jessie J, who has faced health challenges throughout her life, including a heart condition diagnosed at age eight and a minor stroke at 18, has been open about her health struggles with her fans. "I've always been honest about the journey I'm going through in life," she said. "It breaks my heart to know that so many people are going through similar and worse situations," she added. "I just try to hold your hand because I need my hand to be held too. I need a hug," according to a report by Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Jessie J recently became a mother to her son, Sky, whom she welcomed in June 2023, two years after suffering a miscarriage in November 2021. The father of her child is basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. She has spoken openly about her experiences with miscarriage and motherhood.

Support poured in from fans and fellow celebrities. Singer Rita Ora wrote to Jessie J on Instagram: "You are literally my favorite person, and I'm praying for you to get through this. My mom had it, and I know that surgery and any treatment in this sense are mentally tough, so I'm here for you," according to BBC News.

Known for hits like "Price Tag," "Domino," and "Bang Bang," Jessie J became famous worldwide with the successful single "Price Tag" recorded with American rapper B.o.B in 2011. She has released five albums and served as a mentor on three seasons of the talent show The Voice in the UK and two seasons in Australia.

Jessie J's openness about her diagnosis aims to help others who are struggling with similar experiences. "I just want to be open and share," she said. "If there's one thing social media has given me, it's been the ability to relate, connect, and heal with strangers who have a kind heart and are going through a similar situation," she expressed.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the UK and the most common cancer overall worldwide. Early detection increases the likelihood that treatment will be more effective. Jessie J emphasized the importance of early detection, stating, "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the words 'early stage'," according to Huff Post.

In addition to her musical career, Jessie J has been involved in charitable actions, including supporting the British organization Believe in Magic, which helps children in difficult financial situations.

As she prepares for surgery and recovery, Jessie J expressed gratitude for the support she has received. "You've loved me in all my beautiful and difficult moments. And I don't want this to be different," she said, according to BBC News.

