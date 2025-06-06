Health Ministry urges vaccinations as measles outbreak continues to spread

The Health Ministry has urged parents to vaccinate their children against the measles as Israel has experienced an outbreak of the disease in recent weeks.

The measles outbreak has continued to spread in Israel. The latest data from the Health Ministry shows that 73 cases of measles have been recently reported, marking a rise of 9 cases since last week.

Of these, 26 are considered active cases, while the rest are recovering. This week, a fourth case was identified in Ganei Tikva, adding to the main outbreak centers in Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, and Jerusalem.

Among the patients, there were four imported cases from Belgium, Serbia, Russia, and Vietnam.

An additional 14 cases were linked to international outbreaks, while the rest were locally acquired, with no clear connection to overseas sources or an unknown origin of infection.

Ten of the infected children are under one year old, having missed the chance to receive their vaccinations. Since the outbreak began, 18 patients have been hospitalized, 15 of them children. Cases of the measles rise in Israel. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Vaccination campaign

As part of the vaccination campaign, 39,768 doses have been administered. The focus of this effort is in 17 municipalities, where vaccination rates are relatively low and the population in need of immunization is substantial.

According to the Health Ministry, the lowest vaccination rate is in Safed, where 33% of children aged 1 to 6 have not received the required doses.

This is followed by Beit Shemesh and Kfar Chabad, where 24% of children remain unvaccinated, and Jerusalem, with 21%.

Other cities with significant unvaccinated populations include Harish, Tiberias, Beitar Illit, and Netivot at 18%. High rates of unvaccinated individuals are also found in Hadera, Ofakim, Rehovot, Elad, Ashkelon, Rishon Lezion, Bnei Brak, Ashdod, and Modi'in Illit.

Health Ministry urges vaccinations

The Health Ministry has urged the public to stay up to date with their vaccinations. Those over six months old who have not been vaccinated are required to do so. Individuals who have received only one dose and whose vaccination was at least three months ago should receive a second dose.

Those born before 1957 and exposed to the virus as children, or those who have received two doses, do not need to be vaccinated. Children up to the age of 6 should complete their vaccinations at Tipot Halav clinics, while those 7 and older, including adults, can be vaccinated through their health insurance providers.

The Health Ministry also advised pregnant women who have not received two doses, individuals with weakened immune systems, and infants who have visited affected areas to consult their district health office about receiving passive immunization against measles.

Additionally, anyone feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of measles is advised to refrain from attending large gatherings to prevent spreading the disease to others.

Highly contagious disease

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through the air by tiny droplets of body fluids, such as when coughing or sneezing.

The infection rate is among the highest of any infectious disease; approximately 90% of people who are unvaccinated and exposed to the virus will contract it.

Symptoms typically appear 1 to 2 weeks after exposure and include a high fever, runny nose, eye inflammation, dry cough, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads across the body.

Most people recover within a few days, but complications can arise, including pneumonia, ear infections, and liver damage.

A rare but severe complication is encephalitis (brain inflammation), or SSPE (Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis), a chronic neurological condition that is especially likely to develop in infants who contract the disease before receiving the vaccine.