Bill aiming to make organ donation process easier passes first reading

A law meant to ease the process of committing to donate one's organs after death passed a preliminary reading

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 13:58
MK Merav Ben-Ari with Yesh Atid head and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid holding Adi cards (photo credit: Courtesy)
MK Merav Ben-Ari with Yesh Atid head and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid holding Adi cards
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A law meant to ease the process of committing to donate one's organs after death passed a preliminary reading on Wednesday in an initiative by the National Center for Organ Transplants brought forward by MK Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid).
The law's aim is to digitalize and simplify the process of registering as a potential organ donor, which, until now, required the procurement of the "Adi" card. The card also granted its owner priority in case he or she needed an organ transplant.
Ben-Ari welcomed the decision to approve the bill, pointing out that the opposition voted against the bill.
"This is an important law that will increase awareness of the issue of transplants and allow quick, simple and convenient registration for the Adi donor card and thus save many lives in Israel," said Ben-Ari.
Around one million Israelis have signed Adi cards, and over half of all transplants were received by prioritized card owners. Some 65% of families in Israel agreed to sign the Adi card when asked about it directly; therefore, the easy and simple process will lead to an increase in potential organ donors, according to Ben-Ari.


Tags yesh atid law merav ben-ari transplant
