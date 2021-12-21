Grandparents from red countries to be let in Israel for family events

Some foreign family members of Israeli citizens or permanent residents will be able to receive a permission to enter Israel for lifecycle events even if they come from a country under a travel ban, an official of the Population and Immigration Authority told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee Tuesday, as ten more countries including the US and Canada were approved to be included in the list.

Amnon Shmueli, director of the Ben Gurion Airport Unit for the Authority – which is in charge to set the criteria and grant special approvals to foreigners to travel to Israel, as well as to Israelis to fly to a red country – confirmed that new rules regarding wedding, bar/bat mitzvahs and births - were approved during a meeting on Monday.

The exact criteria were set to be officially published on the Authority’s website by the end of the day, a spokesperson of the Authority told The Jerusalem Post.

The list was expected to include foreign parents of Israeli couples giving births, grandparents of bar/bat mitzvahs boys and girls, and immediate family of a bride or a groom (parents, grandparents and siblings).

“We are very happy that the authorities heard the outcry from new immigrants,” said NGO Yad L’Olim founder Dov Lipman.

Yad L’Olim was established earlier this year and aims to help new immigrants navigate their new life in Israel.

Over the past few months, the NGO has been focusing on supporting Israeli citizens and their family members abroad to ensure they could see each other in spite of the pandemic, from lobbying the relevant authorities to help prepare the necessary documents.

In the past few weeks, Lipman has been working closely with the Knesset Constitution Committee and its chairman MK Gilad Kariv, on a number of issues, including creating a system that allows family members of Israelis to visit them at least for emergencies and specific events and to push for more transparency in the activity of the Population Authority.

Speaking before the Knesset committee, Shmueli revealed that there are only two teams of five people working on examining all the applications that are addressed to the authority.

The applications include all the requests from foreigners who need to enter the country from all over the world - Israeli borders have been completely closed to non citizens since the end of November as a measure against the Omicron variant – as well as those of Israeli citizens who wish to travel to a red country, which they are prevented from doing.

In the previous 24 hours, the committee had received over 4,500 requests, Shmueli said, adding that Israelis are set to receive a response in 24 hours, while foreigners in five working days.

Beginning Wednesday, the list of red countries will include the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey, as well as the UK, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden, South Africa and several dozen other African nations.

“Our next priority is definitely finding a solution for Israelis who commute, people who made aliyah but whose primary employment is overseas,” said Lipman. “The rules right now do not allow them to go travel if they work in a red country.”

The issues was discussed during the Knessett committee on Tuesday – with several MKs objecting to the current criteria decided by the Population Authority of only allowing Israelis to leave on the basis that their center of life is abroad if they commit not to return to the country for 90 days.

The committee will hold another session specifically devoted to the issue of exceptions to travel to and from Israel on Sunday.

“The biggest thing we want to discuss is how the process works,” Lipman said. “I have been pressing the authorities about the fact that the current system is not working, that people are not getting answers and there is chaos, and today we discovered that there are only ten people working on thousands of requests. This is not doable.”