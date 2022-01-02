The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak hits Belgian Antarctic research outpost

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 05:32
Penguins are seen in Curverville Island, Antarctica, February 15, 2018 (photo credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/ REUTERS)
Penguins are seen in Curverville Island, Antarctica, February 15, 2018
(photo credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/ REUTERS)
A coronavirus outbreak has yet again hit one of the world's most remote regions, with two-thirds of the 25 workers at the Belgian Princess Elisabeth Polar Station in Antarctica having caught the virus since mid-December, according to the Le Soir magazine.
All of the cases at the station are in light condition. All the workers at the site were vaccinated with at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The first case was detected on December 13, with three people found to be infected. Although the three were evacuated on December 23, the virus managed to spread throughout the station. The station has two emergency physicians and all the necessary equipment on hand to treat the disease caused by the virus, as well as the ability to analyze PCR tests.
Entry to the station has been prohibited until the outbreak runs its course, according to Le Soir. A virologist consulted by the Belgian Polar Secretariat stated that the outbreak was likely caused by the Omicron variant, as it was the most common variant in South Africa, the last stopover before Antarctica.
The outbreak took place despite very strict health cautions taken by the crew on their way to Antarctica.
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The researchers who are at the station currently had to undergo a PCR tests in Belgium two hours before leaving for South Africa and then another PCR test five days after arriving in Cape Town, as well as ten days of quarantine. After the quarantine, the workers then had to do another PCR test before leaving, followed by yet another test five days after they arrived in Antarctica.
Concerning the outbreak, Joseph Cheek, a project manager for the International Polar Foundation, told the BBC that "the situation isn't dramatic."
"While it has been an inconvenience to have to quarantine certain members of the staff who caught the virus, it hasn't significantly affected our work at the station overall," said Cheek to the BBC. "All residents of the station were offered the opportunity to leave on a scheduled flight on January 12. However, they all expressed their wish to stay and continue their work."
Antarctica was the last continent to be COVID-19 free until December 2020, when dozens of workers at the Chilean Bernardo O'Higgins base and Las Estrellas' village were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2.


Tags belgium antarctica Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by