Israel's coronavirus cabinet ruled on Tuesday that the Green Pass will be almost completely canceled and will only apply to events characterized as being high risk, according to the recommendations presented by the Health Ministry.

So where will you still need to present your Green Pass, who is entitled to it and when will the new regulations take effect? This FAQ has all the answers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Where will you still be required to display a Green Pass?

As mentioned, the coronavirus cabinet ruled that the Green Pass will be canceled in all places except high-risk events such as weddings or parties.

Once the regulations go into effect, there will no longer be a need to display the Green Pass at restaurants, malls and other places that have required to see them until now.

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Who will be eligible for a Green Pass?

Anyone who has been vaccinated three or four times will be entitled to a Green Pass indefinitely.

Those who have only been vaccinated twice will be able to receive a Green Pass up to four months after receiving the second dose.

People recovering from coronavirus will also be intitled to a Green Pass for the four months after they recovered.

When will the regulations take effect?

The new outline will take effect on February 7, at midnight between next Sunday and Monday.

Which COVID-19 tests need to be done prior to boarding a flight?

The coronavirus cabinet extended the Ben-Gurion Airport regulations according to which one is required to take a coronavirus test prior to flying into Israel and after landing in Israel. This policy has been extended until March 7.

Starting next Tuesday, however, the requirement to take a coronavirus test prior to flying out of Israel will be canceled even for those unvaccinated or recovering from coronavirus.

It was also determined that anyone who experienced symptoms two weeks before the flight to Israel could board the flight subject to the presentation of an institutional antigen test performed after the onset of symptoms, and not subject to PCR testing as required so far.

What test should be done to enter a nursing home?

It was further decided that entry to a nursing home will require a negative antigen test and that an institution which decides to open an antigen testing station as a condition for entry will receive a partial subsidy from the state.