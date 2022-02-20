The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Immune response to COVID-19 may be weaker in specific populations - study

The scientists stressed that the research could help in identifying strains that require closer monitoring.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 16:36
Coronavirus cells (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A number of existing COVID-19 variants could have the potential to evade the immune system’s response in specific populations and minorities, a new study examining the immune system’s cytotoxic T cell response in the human body has found.

The peer-reviewed study entitled “Predicted impact of the viral mutational landscape on the cytotoxic response against SARS-CoV-2” was authored by Antonio Martín-Galiano of the Carlos III Health Institute, Spain and his research team, and was published in the PLOS Computational Biology journal on February 10 of this year.

The cytotoxic T cell is an effector cell that destroys virus-infected cells, tumor cells or tissue grafts in the human body as part of the overall immune system response. More specifically, it is an immune response that does not require antibodies and is therefore crucial in neutralizing SAR-CoV-2 infection in those without them.

The study examines the possibility that existing COVID-19 mutations could have developed the ability to evade the cytotoxic T cell response, as well as the likelihood of further mutations evolving and developing this ability.

The human T cell response is genetically encoded by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules and therefore differs from group to group around the world as a result.

Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red. (credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red. (credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)

This, combined with the fact that there are thousands of possible epitopes - the portion of a foreign protein that is capable of stimulating an immune response - in the SAR-CoV-2 pathogens meant that it would not be feasible to track every single human immune response to every single viral variant. Instead, the research team developed a computational strategy to approach this issue.

In the first stage of the study, the research team determined the full set of epitopes from the original strain of COVID-19, first detected in Wuhan, China.

In doing so, they discovered 1,222 epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 that were associated with the main HLA subtypes, accounting for the HLA molecules of around 90% of the population. Therefore, they determined that at least 9 out of 10 people could launch a T cell response to the original coronavirus strain.

With this knowledge in hand, the research team then continued on to the next stage, working to determine whether or not the statistic changed as the virus evolved. The possibility of this occurring was high, as viruses are continuously evolving and are able to produce cytotoxic escape variants by reducing the effectiveness of, or even entirely deleting, HLA molecules.

In order to assess this possibility, the research team examined 117,811 COVID-19 isolates, looking to find mutations of the original Wuhan reference strain epitopes. All-in-all, the researchers found that 47% of the epitopes had mutated in at least one existing isolate. Many of these mutations were responsible for the deletion or alteration of HLA molecules, as they had suspected.

Following this, they set out to determine the exact nature of these alterations and deletions, examining whether or not there was a pattern as to which HLA types they targeted, which would allow them to understand if certain populations would be more vulnerable to this type of immune system evasion.

By analyzing the different HLA gene variants and finding which ones were more susceptible to cytotoxic T cell evasion, the team were able to find recurring patterns in certain regions of the world.

It was with this method that they discovered that populations in sub-Saharan Africa, and East and Southeast Asia may be more susceptible to the coronavirus putting pressure on the cytotoxic T cell response, making them unable to launch an immune response.

While the findings are significant when it comes to understanding the individual immune response to COVID-19, the researchers have indicated that at present, the accumulation of these mutations in independent isolates is too low to threaten the global human population. This means that currently, no COVID-19 variant exists that could bypass the cytotoxic T cell response entirely in all HLA subtypes.

However, what the research has shown, is that certain communities and populations are more vulnerable to this phenomenon. This knowledge will allow for closer monitoring and a greater understanding of what could be causing local outbreaks and how to prevent them.

“Given the slow pace of vaccination in some geographic regions, enhanced primary infection by strains that evade immune detection might worsen the significant health and socioeconomic burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains the author of the study.

“The knowledge acquired here may help to understand the current status of the human cytotoxic defense in the context of the pandemic and to promptly identify emerging strains that require close monitoring.”



Tags scientific study Coronavirus immunity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by