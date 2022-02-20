COVID-19: New York’s ‘Patient Zero’ talks sickness and recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions around the world and has left many people reeling. But for Lawrence Garbuz, who underwent a grueling battle with the virus and whose battle is far from over, he is just happy to be alive.

The 52-year-old Manhattan attorney is a resident of New Rochelle in Westchester County, where he lives with his wife and law partner Adina. He’s seen as a pillar of the city’s Orthodox Jewish community at the local synagogue, the Young Israel of New Rochelle, a father of four children and was in relatively good health and shape, having even participated in the Westchester County Triathlon.

But his life, as was the case of people around the world, changed when he got sick.

At first, Garbuz had thought it was just a cough, but the symptoms quickly got worse and he was sent to a hospital. There, his condition continued to deteriorate and he was hooked up to a ventilator.

This was early 2020. The pandemic was still brand new and, for many people, seemed so far away. The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 had begun spreading throughout China and was seeing appearances around the world, but they seemed to many to be isolated, focused mainly on people who had traveled to China.

People line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square during the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, December 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI/FILE PHOTO)

The possibility of Garbuz, who had been nowhere near China, having COVID-19 was something neither he nor many doctors had even considered.

But on March 2, he indeed tested positive and was put in a medically induced coma as he struggled against the disease.

“I came within inches of dying,” Garbuz told The Jerusalem Post. If it were not for Adina, “I wouldn’t be here to have this conversation.”

Garbuz and his doctors still don’t know how he caught COVID-19, but the disease took a severe toll on him.

He finally woke up around two weeks later after his brush with death.

“When I came to and they told me I had COVID, I didn’t quite know what it was,” he recalled. “It took a while for it to sink in.

”Garbuz’s symptoms were especially severe, which has erroneously led many to assume he had a preexisting condition.

One of the first things Garbuz remembers happening after he woke back up again was that two doctors tried to explain what was happening to him.

“They said they were trying to come up with a very small study and wanted permission to take my blood to figure out what it was that led me to defeat this horrible strain of COVID,” Garbuz recalled. “The funny thing is, I said yes right away but my condition for saying yes was I wanted it to be confidential, I didn’t want anybody to know I had this disease, I wanted to keep it quiet.

“Of course, the doctors didn’t have the stomach to tell me that at that point, the whole planet knew I had COVID - and I didn’t even know about it at the time.”

Indeed, in the time that he had gotten sick and been in a coma, the COVID-19 pandemic became much worse.

While there was one other confirmed COVID case in New York at the time, a woman who had recently contracted the virus in a trip to Iran and who was able to isolate herself, Garbuz was the first known severe case in the state, and he became known to many as the state’s Patient Zero.

Soon, more cases began to crop up throughout the state. New Rochelle became one of the first major COVID hotspots in the US as the pandemic began to entrench itself in the country. The city was put on lockdown with a mile-wide security barrier around it as more cases began to appear - and unfortunately, this included the Modern Orthodox community.

It didn’t take long for more cases to be found among the members of the Young Israel of New Rochelle. The synagogue is host to a large and thriving Jewish community of hundreds of families. Its members are often very close to one another, and the number of Orthodox Jews in New Rochelle who have had Shabbat and Yom Tov meals at the Garbuz family home is high.

The sudden change from such a warm social community to one of lockdown was shocking as the synagogue became the first in the US to be forced to close its doors due to the pandemic. While has since reopened, the rules remain strict, enforcing mask policies and social distancing measures.

Garbuz praised the community’s handling of the pandemic and the synagogue in particular.

“I think the shul leadership has done an amazing job,” he explained. “They had to spring into action without any playbook and figure this out with the department of health here in Westchester, but I think a lot of people were thankful.”

While efforts had been made to keep Garbuz’s identity confidential, people soon found out. News outlets disclosed his name and he became known internationally - something he and his family were far from comfortable with.

“We had groups in every continent,” Garbuz said of the Jewish community worldwide which reached out to express support. “And I do mean every other continent.”

Today, Garbuz has survived the virus and has been vaccinated with Pfizer. But despite this, his battle with Long-COVID is far from over.

His battle with COVID-19 has left him with neuropathy, a condition that causes severe pain in parts of the body, as well as a lack of electrical stimulation between his knee and foot.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the pain from neuropathy or the medicines I take,” he explained.

But despite his ordeal, Garbuz is keeping positive and likened his experience to being the metaphorical canary in a coal mine.

“When I got sick, everyone realized that COVID was here. Everybody ran out of the coal mine. I was the canary and I’m certainly a lot sicker than when I went into the coal mine,” he told the Post, laughingly adding “next time, find a different canary.”

Having been improving in health two years later, Garbuz has a new goal in mind: Visiting Israel.

“This is something I have wanted to do since I was discharged from the hospital,” he said, adding it was something he thought was very important for him to do.

In the meantime, he is thankful to everyone and is keeping positive.

“I am thankful to Hashem for being alive,” he said, adding: “Patient zero is a fighter and I’ll keep on fighting as much as I can.”