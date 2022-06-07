Due to the increase in morbidity, the epidemic treatment team will convene on Wednesday to discuss the provision of a fifth coronavirus vaccine to at-risk populations, KAN reported.

According to KAN, a third vaccine for Israelis ages 5 to 12 is also being considered for those who want it. Medical staff would be obligated to receive a second or third dose.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who himself had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is currently in quarantine and is working from home, Maariv reported. He had already discussed with senior officials in his ministry about the recent spark in COVID-19 cases.

After the meeting was over, Horowitz urged the general public to "use discretion and wear a mask when necessary, including on public transportation." He recommended that those elderly or at-risk should wear a mask in closed spaces, "even if it's not mandatory."

The amount of COVID cases reported yesterday was the highest in Israel in over a month and a half, with approximately 3,731 testing positive, the Health Ministry reported.

Return of isolation?

The Health Ministry is also considering bringing back requirements to self-isolate for those who test positive for the virus. The ministry also intends to examine in the coming days whether the level of immunity in the population has decreased following the morbidity increase, Ynet reported.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, December 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Along with Minister Horowitz, MKs Gilad Karib, Alon Tal, Orit Struck and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri also tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.