Israelis returning from abroad who feel ill asked to undergo PCR tests

As coronavirus cases rise in Israel and around the world, Israelis returning from abroad who feel ill are being asked to undergo a free PCR test in order to help identify new variants, the information headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus stated on Thursday.

The PCR tests are free for Israelis of all ages who want to undergo a test within 10 days of returning to Israel. The tests can be conducted at Home Front Command testing centers and HMOs. Those looking to get tested should bring their flight or cruise ticket or the confirmation of their payment of an exit fee through one of Israel's land borders.

The locations of Home Front Command testing centers can be found here.

The new policy comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Israel.

On Wednesday, 9,568 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 55,941. The R-rate, which represents how many people an infected person infects, stood at 1.27 as of Thursday morning, meaning the outbreak is still growing.

In the past seven days, 164,989 new cases were detected, a 24% rise compared to the previous seven-day period.

Of those hospitalized, 212 were in serious condition and 41 were intubated. 14 people have died due to the virus in the past week.

The Health Ministry has recommended that Israelis wear masks in closed spaces and large crowds due to the increase in cases.