The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israelis returning from abroad who feel ill asked to undergo PCR tests

The new policy comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 19:11
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis in a drive through complex in Modi'in, March 21, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis in a drive through complex in Modi'in, March 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

As coronavirus cases rise in Israel and around the world, Israelis returning from abroad who feel ill are being asked to undergo a free PCR test in order to help identify new variants, the information headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus stated on Thursday.

The PCR tests are free for Israelis of all ages who want to undergo a test within 10 days of returning to Israel. The tests can be conducted at Home Front Command testing centers and HMOs. Those looking to get tested should bring their flight or cruise ticket or the confirmation of their payment of an exit fee through one of Israel's land borders.

PCR tests

The locations of Home Front Command testing centers can be found here.

The new policy comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Israel.

On Wednesday, 9,568 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 55,941. The R-rate, which represents how many people an infected person infects, stood at 1.27 as of Thursday morning, meaning the outbreak is still growing.

Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on February 15, 2022. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on February 15, 2022. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Rising cases

In the past seven days, 164,989 new cases were detected, a 24% rise compared to the previous seven-day period.

Of those hospitalized, 212 were in serious condition and 41 were intubated. 14 people have died due to the virus in the past week.

The Health Ministry has recommended that Israelis wear masks in closed spaces and large crowds due to the increase in cases.



Tags Israel home front command Coronavirus flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by