Before the Omicron variant, SARS-CoV-2-infection's most common long-term symptom was the loss of taste and smell. According to a study done by JAMA Otolaryngol Head & Neck Surgery, 7% of COVID-19 patients are left functionally anosmic, having little to no sense of smell, one year after having SARS-CoV-2-infection.

The aim of their study was to estimate the two-year-long prevalence and recovery rate of smell or taste dysfunction.

How many people lost their sense of smell and taste from COVID-19?

88.2% of patients that reported the lack of smell and/or taste due to COVID-19 have completely recovered within two years of having it. Although this is from a study case, patients that test positive for COVID-19 should be reassured that recovery from smell or taste impairment can continue for a few months but it does come back.

Altered sense of smell and/or taste were first reported at the 4-week follow-up in 11 patients that still tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Among the 119 patients with onset COVID-19 with the lack of taste and/or smell, 105 reported that they were better after two years, 11 reported a decrease in the severity and three reported that their symptoms worsened or didn't change.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative). (credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)

At the two-year follow-up, the most common non-chemosensory symptoms were fatigue and shortness of breath.

How was the study done?

The study was approved by the ethics committees of the Treviso and Belluno provinces in Italy. They also got verbal consent from patients over phone interviews.

Adults over the age of 18 years old from Treviso General Hospital were included in the study if they tested positive for COVID-19 by a polymerase chain reaction on swab tests.

After their assessments during the acute phase of the disease, some patients were contacted on the 4th week, 8th week, 6th month and the 2nd year.

During the follow-up interviews, some questions were readministered and the symptoms were assessed.

95% of CIs were calculated using the Cooper-Pearson method.

Out of the 202 patients that completed the baseline survey, 86.1% (174 people) responded to all of the follow-up interviews, six of which were excluded due to a documented reinfection.