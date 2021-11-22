The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in Israel: First 5–11-year-olds to be vaccinated Monday

Thousands of Israeli parents have already booked an appointment to jab their children with coronavirus vaccines.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 12:16
Vaccination
The first Israeli children aged 5-11 are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus already on Monday, after the Pfizer vaccines for the cohort started to be delivered to the healthcare providers.
The campaign is set to officially start on Tuesday and several thousand parents have already booked a jab for their little ones.
Maccabi Health Services announced Monday that the vaccines would be already available in the afternoon.
As for adults, the vaccination procedure will include two jabs approximately three weeks apart.
Israel has some 1.23 million children in that age group, out of a population of 9.3 million people.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the coronavirus cabinet meeting, October 5, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the coronavirus cabinet meeting, October 5, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)
Government and health officials hope that vaccinating them will halt what appears to be a new – albeit so far slight – rise in cases.
As of Monday, Israel had some 5,400 active cases. On Sunday, they were 5,200. At the peak of the fourth wave at the beginning of September, they were over 80,000.
On Friday, for the first time in two months, the coronavirus reproduction rate (R) climbed above 1, and as of Monday it further raised to 1.04.
The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier can infect on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days earlier.
When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is declining.
Some 452 new virus carriers were identified on Sunday, a number similar to that of previous weekdays, while usually on Sundays fewer cases are reported because fewer people go get tested on Saturdays.
In the past month, about one-third of the new cases identified have been among children aged 0-9 and another 27% among 10-19 years old.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have been warning Israel of a possible coronavirus “children wave” and ask parents to take their children to get vaccinated.


