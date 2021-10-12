The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus: Israel is reaching herd immunity – Health official

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis also said that avoiding major restrictions through the fourth wave came at the price of 1,400 deaths.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 13:33
Is Israel about to open up after the second national lockdown?
Is Israel about to open up after the second national lockdown?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is once again close to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Tuesday.
“When we looked at the third wave, we left it behind although a third of our population, mostly children were not vaccinated,” she recalled. “At the time we did not know it, but in retrospect, our numbers were down because there were enough vaccinated people to get to herd immunity. This protected the children.”
After the Delta variant became dominant, the situation changed.
“The infectiousness of Delta is higher and therefore the level needed for herd immunity is higher,” Alroy-Preis said. “We do not know what the exact number is but I believe that what we are seeing now is that Israel is again getting to a place where enough people are vaccinated or recovered to reach herd immunity.”
During the fourth wave which started around mid-June, some 55% of the cases have been constituted by children too young to be vaccinated and cases of serious post-COVID syndrome symptoms among the young have increased.
Israel's head of public health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel's head of public health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Alroy-Preis said that this characteristic of the fourth wave has represented the biggest challenge for health authorities.
“We want to have children back in school with in-person learning and back to their normal lives, but at the same time they are the ones who are not protected,” she noted. “Therefore, we need to be cautious and not running into decisions about isolations without testing if this would not increase infection among them.”
The official appeared to be referring to the Green Class outline. Under the Green Class, children who are exposed to a verified patient are not required to quarantine but rather to be tested every day and provided they do not result infected can continue to attend school.
The outline was only supposed to be implemented next week, after the end of a pilot in a limited number of schools to check its safety, but Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pushed health officials for it to commence already on Sunday in cities with low morbidity to reduce the number of children and parents forced to stay at home.
“I hope that the things that are happening now in schools are not going to derail us [from the goal of heard immunity],” Alroy-Preis said. “I think that we are really getting to it.”
When asked about Bennett’s management of the coronavirus crisis compared to the one of his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, she said that it is the responsibility of the government representatives to make decision that take into account the different elements of running a country, after listening to the advice of health professionals.
However, Alroy-Preis rejected the idea that the fourth wave has been left behind without any major restrictions and any major shortcoming.
“Some 1,400 people died,” she said. “There is benefit in keeping the economy open and there is some cost to it.”
In order to prevent or manage a fifth wave, Alroy-Preis noted that it is very important to maintain the infrastructure built to fight COVID, including testing and epidemiological investigation capabilities.
“We have to be prepared,” she said. “What we saw between the third and the fourth wave is that the virus was expanding exponentially, but our responses were actually very slow, so we need to take this into consideration.”
She stressed that contrary to what happens with other bodies within the government – for example related to security threats – the Health Ministry does not have tools to make decisions fast.
“I think another point we need to learn is to watch the borders,” the health official said. “We know that the borders are the place from which the next variant probably will come from so we need to control them better.”
“Therefore, we cannot really afford losing the PCR before boarding the plane and after landing,” she added. “At some point we may need to ask another PCR test three or four days after the arrival. We also need better enforcement of isolation, the fourth wave spread mainly from children who came back from traveling and did not quarantine.”


