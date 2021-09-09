The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: After Rosh Hashanah, how is Israel doing?

The disease appears to be receding, but it is crucial to avoid complacency, Health Ministry D-G says.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 17:27
Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's Health Ministry director-general. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's Health Ministry director-general.
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
On the day after Rosh Hashanah, the coronavirus fourth wave in Israel appeared to be receding, but avoiding complacency remains crucial, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said.
“We are after Rosh Hashanah and the start of the school year, while the period of the holidays continues,” Ash said. “Although the R has dropped below 1, we must not be complacent. In recent days, there has been a slight slowdown in morbidity data, which can be attributed to the effect of the third vaccine.”
On Wednesday night, the R, or reproduction rate - which measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average and it mirrors the situation of about ten days prior – dropped below 1 for the first time. The decrease continued on Thursday, when it stood at 0.83, the lowest since the beginning of the fourth wave.
On the day after Rosh Hashanah, the Health Ministry communicated that the number of new coronavirus cases identified on Wednesday stood at 3,247, the lowest in about a month and significantly less than the some 11,000 new virus carriers identified on most weekdays last week.
Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
However, the figure is only limitedly significant considering that only 60,000 tests were processed on Wednesday and 96,000 on Tuesday, as opposed to some 150,000 and more on previous days.
Monitoring the trends of the pandemic by looking at the number of daily cases might be misleading. During the weekend – or a holiday - fewer people go and get tested. In addition, in most cases, it takes around 24 hours to return the result of a test. For this reason, even the first workday after the break presents lower figures in terms of tests processed.
Even looking at the positivity rate – the percentage of people who do get screened and result positive – can be tricky. Sometimes, people would go and get tested during the weekend if they have a strong reason to believe that they might be infected, and otherwise might decide to postpone. Therefore, often a higher rate of people who undergo a test turn out to be positive.
Looking at the Israeli data, Sundays pretty consistently present fewer tests and cases than other weekdays, and Mondays more.
To solve the problem, health officials and experts look at the daily average calculated on a weekly basis – to counter the physiological fluctuations within the same week. However a two day-holiday in the middle of the week, like Rosh Hashanah this year, highly impacts also this type of data.
For this reason, we might need to wait until the beginning of next week to see how the number of daily cases has really been going.
In the meantime, however, there are other important data to look at.
Besides the R, also the number of serious patients who had remained stable for several days remained encouraging. As of Thursday, it stood at 680.
Also on Thursday, as the day before Rosh Hashanah, long lines were registered at the coronavirus PCR testing stations around the country.
During a press briefing, Ash reminded the public that for the purpose of receiving a temporary green pass for those who are not vaccinated or recovered – including children – hundreds of coronavirus rapid testing stations are available around the country with no line and asked people to use them instead of going to get a PCR test – which is intended only for getting access to hotels (as well as to test those who are exposed to a verified patient or need to get tested to end quarantine).


