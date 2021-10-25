COVID-19 in Israel: Number of serious patients drops below 300

The number of serious coronavirus patients dropped to 279 on Monday, marking the lowest figure since the beginning of August, Health Ministry data showed.

During the fourth wave, the number reached a peak of 766 and remained above 700 for several days.

Of those in serious condition, 150 were on ventilators, down from over 200 at the peak of the wave.

Some 810 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, out of 80,684 tests processed. The average number of daily cases has been constantly decreasing for weeks. It stood at almost 5,800 at the end of September and at less than 1,000 on Monday.

Also, the number of daily deaths has also been dropping. Only one death was reported on Sunday and two on Saturday, while in the past three months the average has been 18 people succumbing to the virus each day.

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At the same time, also the vaccination drive has been drastically slowing down, with no more than 15,000-16,000 vaccines administered per day compared to several dozens of thousands each day.

A total of 3,906,905 Israelis have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,715,624 receiving the second dose and 6,219,981 having gotten the first dose.

Israel currently has some 12,000 active cases, over half of whom are schoolchildren.

Two weeks after the beginning of the Green Class program the number of students dropped from about 80,000 to 50,000.

Under the outline, only identified virus carriers have to quarantine, while those who are exposed can continue to attend learning in person provided that they get a negative PCR test after they came in contact with someone infected and undergo a rapid test every day for seven days, followed by a second PCR test at the end of the period.

The Green Class is currently applied in pre-schools and schools in areas labeled as green and yellow areas under the Health Ministry’s Traffic Light framework, which currently cover about 90% of Israel’s population.