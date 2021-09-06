The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: Israel to present booster shot data to FDA experts

So far 2.6 million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 05:31
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel this month will present data from an extensive rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the US Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States.
Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry, said the ministry had been asked by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to brief its advisors at a Sept. 17 meeting.
"We have been asked to come and present Israel's experience and our data so that we can truly help the whole world to learn," Alroy-Preis told Israeli Channel 12 TV news.
A week ago Israel began offering a Pfizer COVID-19 booster to people as young as 12 in a campaign that began in July among seniors. Israeli health officials said the drive has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.
Officials have said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine waned five months after administration, making a booster necessary. A third dose, they said, restored the level of protection of the second shot.
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
So far 2.6 million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel.
US President Joe Biden had been expected to launch a campaign to administer 100 million booster shots on Sept. 20. But US vaccine makers other than Pfizer have lagged in seeking authorization for an additional dose.


